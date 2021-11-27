It Looks Like 'Selling Sunset' Star Mary Fitzgerald Has Taken Over Brett Oppenheim's Former Position

It Looks Like 'Selling Sunset' Star Mary Fitzgerald Has Taken Over Brett Oppenheim's Former PositionBy Kelly Corbett
Nov. 27 2021, Published 2:40 p.m. ET
The Oppenheim Group is quickly expanding. As Jason Oppenheim announced in Selling Sunset Season 4, the brokerage has opened a second location in Orange County, Calif.— and yes, there is a whole new reality series in the making about it. But as far as Selling Sunset fans are concerned, we're really only familiar with the agents in the West Hollywood office.
Season 4 was most definitely rife with ex-boyfriend drama, but we also saw inside some gorgeous properties and heard the office's iconic sales bell ring a number of times. So, who has made the most in sales? Keep reading to find out who the top-selling agent at the Oppenheim Group is.
Who is the top-selling agent at the Oppenheim Group?
That's an easy question — it's Jason Oppenheim, of course. The UCLA alum doesn't just manage the team, he's a seasoned and highly-esteemed agent. He's made over $1 billion in closed sales and has more than $300 million in active listings, per the O Group website. Jason has been ranked as a top agent in the country and the top agent in the Hollywood Hills/West Hollywood area by the Wall Street Journal.
The Hollywood Reporter and Variety have also named him a top agent in L.A. in their annual lists.
However, we have a hunch that you're more interested in who is the best agent amongst the ladies. After all, they are the real stars of the show (sorry Jason!).
Let's take a look at the facts. Jason has always favored Mary Fitzgerald and she did score the listing for French Montana's house.
But, what about Davina Potratz? She did hold that $75 million listing in Season 3 (albeit, she never sold it and epically failed). Jason also spoke very highly of Selling Sunset newbie Emma Hernan, who sold Alesso's house within her first week. Christine Quinn would probably also vouch for herself that she is the best agent.
Who is the top-selling female agent at the Oppenheim Group? It's between Davina Potratz and Mary Fitzgerald.
In Aug. 2020, OnlineCasinos analyzed all of the agents' active listings at the time and predicted who would make the most in commission. Davina came in as the top-selling agent; however, that number was calculated assuming she would sell the $75 million dollar listing. As we all know, she did not. Mary, who usually doesn't have any issues closing on a sale, was ranked the second most lucrative agent.
So the answer all depends on how much of a hit Davina took in commission by failing to sell the $75 million home. It's currently unclear, but Jason did consult Mary on a lot of business decisions in Season 4 — including the one to bring Davina back onto the team. Mary appears to have a lot more authority and leadership in the brokerage than she did in previous seasons.
Mary Fitzgerald is currently the Vice President at the Oppenheim Group.
Per the O Group website, Mary has been promoted to Vice President. As noted on her LinkedIn, she started as an agent and has climbed her way up.
Jason's brother, Brett Oppenheim, was previously the Senior Vice President at the Oppenheim Group. Since Season 3 wrapped, he has been stripped from the O Group team roster as he left to open up his own brokerage. Unfortunately, Season 4 did not address his exit — but here's to hoping Season 5 will.
On that note, keep on killing it ladies. Selling Sunset Season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix.