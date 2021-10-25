Has Heather Rae Young's Net Worth Gone up Since 'Selling Sunset'?

Earning legitimately large sums of money as a real estate agent was likely already enough for someone like Heather to live a comfortably upscale life. Nevertheless, once she became a bonafide reality TV star on Selling Sunset alongside the likes of Chrishell Stause and Christine Quinn , her net worth definitely got a bit higher. According to Celebrity Net Worth Heather has a net worth of $3 million in 2021.

Prior to becoming one of the most recognized faces on Netflix, Heather did her fair share of modeling. At 18 years old, she was the face of Carrie Amber Lingerie, DOS Eyewear, and more. Her fans will never forget the fact that she landed the coveted spot as Playboy Playmate of the month in February 2010!

Women all over the globe wish they could land in the pages of Playboy, but this is something Heather actually successfully accomplished in her twenties.