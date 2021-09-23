Tarek El Moussa Called His 11-Year-Old Daughter Taylor His "Best Friend," and We're Emotional

If you've ever watched Flip or Flop or Flipping 101 on HGTV, you're probably familiar with home reno expert and real estate pro Tarek El Moussa . The 40-year-old, who is currently engaged to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young , is passionate about transforming run-down houses into beautiful family homes.

But as I'm sure we already know, a home is more than just fancy furniture and amenities. It's a place to spend time with your family, of course! Luckily for Tarek, he has two adorable children to make memories with at home. Read on to learn more about Tarek's kids.

While co-parenting can be difficult, the exes each get to see the children for a few days every week. According to People , Tarek sees Taylor and Brayden every Wednesday through Saturday, as well as the third weekend of every month. Christina is granted custody every Saturday through Wednesday.

Tarek shares Taylor El Moussa, 11, and Brayden El Moussa, 6, with his ex-wife, Christina Haack , who is also a host on Flip or Flop. Tarek and Christina were married from 2009 to 2017 and currently have joint custody of Taylor and Brayden.

Tarek El Moussa has nothing but love for his children.

Tarek adores his children and frequently posts photos of them on social media. He's previously opened up on Instagram about how important they are to him. "'You always have time for the things you put first.' A quote that I live by," the Flip or Flop star wrote. He explained that while he is "constantly on the move and constantly working" he told himself that when he had kids, "They would come first, no matter what."

In a birthday post to his first-born Taylor, he even revealed that the day she was born "was the greatest moment of [his] life." He went on to call Taylor his "best friend in the world who’s helped me get through the toughest times of my life."

Don't worry, Tarek also has some kind words for Brayden. "No words can describe how much brighter this boy makes my day," he wrote of his son on Instagram. The HGTV star continued, "Raising him and seeing him grow up makes me the happiest dad alive."