Host of 'Flip or Flop' Tarek El Moussa Has a Bigger Net Worth Than You Think

Any fan of HGTV has probably kept up with Flip or Flop , hosted by amicable exes Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa . Tarek and Christina have been hosting their show since 2013, and the success of Flip or Flop has even led to its renewal for a 10th season, even though Tarek and Christina are no longer married.

Tarek's HGTV success should mean a hefty paycheck, and fans are dying to know what Tarek El Moussa's net worth is. Here's everything we know about how much his hard work has (literally) paid off.

Ultimately, this brings Tarek's net worth to an estimated $10 million — you could do a lot of renovating with that amount of money! Tarek will need some of his net worth to accommodate the most recent member of the El Moussa family.

According to StyleCaster , Tarek makes roughly $600,000 per season of Flip or Flop, with numbers taken from season three. Now that the show is in its tenth season, we're sure that the price tag has only increased. Likewise, his show Flipping 101 makes him an estimated $50,000 per episode, for a total of $600,000 for one season.

Aside from his work on Flip or Flop, Tarek has been busy branching out and making a name for himself. His home improvement show, Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa, was picked up for a second season in 2020 after the first season concluded with a proposal. HGTV stars must be birds of a feather because Tarek El Moussa is currently engaged to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young .

Tarek El Moussa and fiancée Heather Rae Young have just adopted a new member of the family.

To the delight of fans everywhere, People Magazine formally announced that Tarek and Heather have added to their family by one more. The recent addition is an adorable puppy named Bugz. While the couple is in the midst of "switching everything up" about their wedding, bringing the joy of a dog into their lives seems to be just what was needed!

Article continues below advertisement

Their Instagram caption reads, "The kids have been gone all week, and at first @heatherraeyoung and I played with the idea of surprising them with a puppy when they got back, but when we saw Bugz, we knew she had to be the newest member of the El Moussa family." Bugz is a black pug with an adorably smushed face and so tiny that Tarek's kids almost missed her in the video.