HGTV Sweetheart Christina Haack's New Husband Has Had a Successful Career
The personal life of Christina Haack is now front and center thanks to her HGTV series, Christina on the Coast. After finishing up Flip or Flop, which she co-hosted with her now ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, she has moved onto her own home renovation series, Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country. In both of those, we get a closer look into Christina’s family life with her husband, Joshua Hall.
Joshua is Christina’s third husband, after Tarek and then Ant Anstead, but from what we can see on her various reality series, she and Josh seem very happy. Part of that could be because of Josh’s own passions and job outside of his marriage to Christina. So what does Josh do for a living and what is his net worth?
Like Christina, Joshua Hall is a realtor for a living.
It seems that anyone who marries Christina has the blessing of becoming her partner in crime (and on HGTV)! Christina and Josh met at a real estate convention a few years before, but they were both married to different people at the time. When they crossed paths again, their fate was sealed as they quickly married and moved in together.
By the end of 2021, they were already working on Christina on the Coast, which first detailed Christina’s own home renovations, and has now expanded to include her personal life as she renovates others’ homes on the California coast. Naturally, she and Josh work together on many of the projects since he’s also an experienced realtor.
Josh worked for the Foundry Group and Spyglass Realty in Texas before moving back out to California with Christina, where he grew up. Together, Josh and Christina formed Unbroken Productions, which is the production company they work with on Christina’s two HGTV series. Now that they’re adding another personal home to their list in Tennessee, they’ll have plenty of production work to keep them busy among their real estate projects.
Joshua Hall has an estimated net worth of $4 million on top of Christina’s estimated $12 million.
Although Josh and Christina met due to their similar career paths in real estate, Josh also comes from a Hollywood family, which gave him a financial step up when following his passions. His sisters, Stacie Adams and Jessica Hall appeared on The Hills, and Jessica was also featured on E!’s Kendra and Kendra on Top.
Joshua Hall
Realtor, HGTV Star
Net worth: $4 Million
Joshua Hall is known as Flip or Flop star Christina Haack's third husband, and has appeared with her in Christina on the Coast and soon in Christina in the Country.
Birthdate: Sept. 19, 1980
Birthplace: Austin, Texas
Mother: Venita Hiland DeCastro
Marriages: Chelsea Baker (divorced)
Siblings: Stacie Adams and Jessica Hall
Education: Quartz High School (1999), Eastern Michigan University (Bachelor's in Criminology)
Before becoming a realtor, Josh reportedly worked in the police force for over 16 years at the Police Department of Van Buren Township and the Detroit Police Department after getting a bachelor’s degree in criminology. But after he sustained an injury, he had to switch fields, and found himself earning the big bucks in Austin’s booming real estate market. This skyrocketed his net worth to bring him to the estimated $4 million.
On top of that, Christina has an estimated net worth of $12 million, although it could be greater, so it isn't a surprise that the couple is spending their time buying and flipping real estate. What else could two expert flippers do with all that money?
Christina on the Coast airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on HGTV.