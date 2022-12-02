'Flip or Flop' Star Christina Haack Is Moving on Professionally and Romantically
Since 2013, we’ve gotten to know Flip or Flop famed real estate couple Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa as they’ve flipped (or flopped) houses that seemed like lost causes. Over the HGTV series’ 10 seasons, their chemistry and real estate savvy captured the eyes of the home renovation genre-loving nation. But when Christina and Tarek divorced, drama ensued throughout both their lives.
While Tarek moved on to a new relationship, Christina went through an entire second marriage before eventually settling down with her new husband, Josh Hall, who is Christina’s third husband. Although Flip or Flop may be over, Christina’s spin-off shows, Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country, are sure to show off her newlywed life. We dive into everything we know about her new husband and what happened that led to her initial divorce.
Why did ‘Flip or Flop’ couple Christina and Tarek get divorced? They said it was due to “irreconcilable differences.”
A lot happened from the beginning of Christina and Tarek’s relationship until 2017 which eventually led to their divorce. Basically, after Christina gave birth to their first child, daughter Taylor Reese in 2010, the couple was thrust into the spotlight on Flip or Flop.
In 2013, a fan who happened to be a registered nurse reached out to production to say that she noticed a lump in Tarek’s neck. This led to a double cancer diagnosis that rocked the whole family, as they were trying to conceive another child through in vitro.
Christina gave birth to their second child, son Braydon James in 2015, but by 2016, tensions between Christina and Tarek grew to a new high. “I lost 60 pounds, I was on Vicodin every day," Tarek told The Dr. Drew Podcast. "On top of that, my hormones are off, I’m on pain meds and narcotics, and I’m filming and working. It was a really rough three, four years… It was a horrifying experience.”
Reports went wild when Christina called the cops after Tarek ran out carrying a firearm, worried he would take his own life. He now says the whole thing was blown out of proportion and that he was just going for a walk, but this was a clue-in to their eventual separation later that year. By January 2017, Tarek filed for divorce. Even after Christina began dating Ant Anstead in late 2017, Tarek and Christina decided to remain friends, co-parent their children, and continue filming Flip or Flop.
Christina has been remarried twice after she and Tarek divorced, and she seems happy with her new husband.
Although Flip or Flop may have come to an end, that’s not the end of Christina’s love life. After she and Tarek divorced, she and Ant Anstead tied the knot quickly afterward in December 2018. "We wanted to make it about the kids. It’s the six of us," Christina told People. "We’re a blended family so it was really important for them to be a part of it." However, their divorce wasn’t as amicable.
While we don’t have all the details of their relationship, we know that in September 2019 (almost exactly nine months after their wedding), Christina and Ant welcomed their first child together, son Hudson London. But the couple announced their split in September 2020, almost two years after they got married. While they at first agreed to share custody of Hudson, Ant then filed for full custody in April 2022.
This led to a series of public exchanges and digs between the former couple on social media, which eventually landed in Christina deciding not to post Hudson’s face anywhere on her social media. But now, luckily, Christina and her new husband, Josh Hall, seem to be very happy together.
Josh is a fellow real estate agent who worked with the Foundry Group and Spyglass Realty in Texas before joining forces with his real estate mogul wife to form Unbroken Productions. However, Josh isn’t new to reality television. In fact, his sisters, Stacie Adams and Jessica Hall, both appeared on The Hills. As a friend of Kendra Wilkinson, Jessica was also on E!’s Kendra and Kendra on Top.
Josh has shared throughout his social media that he wants to support Christina and her children any way he can.
Christina on the Coast comes back to HGTV on Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. EST.