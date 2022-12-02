'Flip or Flop' Star Christina Haack Is Moving on Professionally and Romantically

A lot happened from the beginning of Christina and Tarek’s relationship until 2017 which eventually led to their divorce. Basically, after Christina gave birth to their first child, daughter Taylor Reese in 2010, the couple was thrust into the spotlight on Flip or Flop.

In 2013, a fan who happened to be a registered nurse reached out to production to say that she noticed a lump in Tarek’s neck. This led to a double cancer diagnosis that rocked the whole family, as they were trying to conceive another child through in vitro.