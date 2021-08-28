Christina Haack’s New Tennessee Home Fills Her Heart With “So Much Joy”

As Christina told People this May, she “fell in love” with Tennessee last October, when she and two of her kids — daughter Taylor and son Brayden, her children with first husband Tarek El Moussa — traveled there to visit a friend, nutritionist Cara Clark.

For that first trip, Christina stayed at A&E Farm, a vacation rental situated on 10 acres about 30 miles south of Nashville, Tenn.

“Tennessee is gorgeous and the people out there are so nice,” Christina observed. “Being out there on all that land reminded me of my favorite childhood memories, which were staying summers on my grandparents’ farm. I felt so carefree and loved taking out their quads and hanging with my cousins on all the land.”