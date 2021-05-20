Is Christina Haack Dating Again Following Her Second Divorce?

Fans of HGTV's Flip or Flop were shocked when it was announced that Christina Haack and her husband, Wheeler Dealers host Ant Anstead would be divorcing after less than two years of marriage in 2020.

Their split also came just one year after the couple welcomed a baby boy named Hudson. It would be the second divorce for Christina, who was previously married to her co-star Tarek El Moussa.

It would be no surprise if Christina is a bit hesitant to jump back into the dating pool, but is the real estate investor still single? Here is everything we know!