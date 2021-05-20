Is Christina Haack Dating Again Following Her Second Divorce?By Anna Quintana
May. 20 2021, Published 4:32 p.m. ET
Fans of HGTV's Flip or Flop were shocked when it was announced that Christina Haack and her husband, Wheeler Dealers host Ant Anstead would be divorcing after less than two years of marriage in 2020.
Their split also came just one year after the couple welcomed a baby boy named Hudson. It would be the second divorce for Christina, who was previously married to her co-star Tarek El Moussa.
It would be no surprise if Christina is a bit hesitant to jump back into the dating pool, but is the real estate investor still single? Here is everything we know!
Is 'Flip or Flop' star Christina Haack dating anyone in 2021?
As of May 2021, Ant and Christina have yet to officially divorce, and according to The Blast, Christina is asking for a default since Ant never responded to her September 2020 filing.
While we don't know the reason why Ant has not responded, we do know that Christina requested joint custody of their son, and it can be assumed that the couple signed a prenup before tying the knot in December 2018.
Christina is also selling the $6 million O.C. home she shared with the British TV personality. While Christina has remained relatively quiet about the split, she did open up about being a single mom.
"I never thought I would have two baby daddies — but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these 'setbacks,' I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow," she wrote on Instagram.
She also seemingly hinted that she is single, adding, "I’m messy, I’m real, and I’m working on healing. I’m surrounded by extremely powerful women who help me cope, build me up, and push me to be better."
More recently, she shared a photo of a tattoo she got on her spine of the quote, "Still I rise," from the classic Maya Angelou poem.
Will Christina get back with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa?
Fans have accused Christina and Tarek of being flirtatious on their show, but it doesn't look like the couple, who share kids Taylor and Brayden, are going to get back together any time soon.
Tarek is currently engaged to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, and Heather proved her love for Tarek earlier this year by getting her own tattoo that read, "Yes sir, Mr. El Moussa."
While that may seem a bit cringe, Heather reassured fans it was all in good fun. "I will be Mrs. El Moussa, so this is my name," she explained to E! Daily Pop. "And it is a special thing that we do around the house: Daddy is the boss, I'm the queen of the house. We do it with the kids."
And Tarek has reassured fans that Christina is doing fine following her divorce from Ant.
"She’s doing pretty good,” he told Us Weekly. "You know, we don’t talk too much personal stuff, but based on what I know, she’s doing great."
It's safe to say that Christina is single and focused on her kids, her two reality shows, and her real estate empire, and there is nothing wrong with that.
Watch Flip or Flop Thursdays at 9 p.m. on HGTV.