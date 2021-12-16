Heather Rae Young Dishes on Wedding to Tarek El Moussa: "The Universe Knew This Marriage Was Meant to Happen" (EXCLUSIVE)

What was the most stressful part of planning your wedding?

HR: The guest list and the seating chart.

Did any moments not go the way you planned?

HR: The budget, LOL. Honestly, everything was truly perfect. The universe knew this marriage was meant to happen. Right before my dad and I started making the long walk down the aisle, we had to stop because I kept having anxiety that my heel was falling off of my shoe. It wasn't but for some reason, I was fixated on it.