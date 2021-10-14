HGTV's Tarek El Moussa Says He'll Be Walking Down the Aisle Soon

HGTV's Tarek El Moussa Says He'll Be Walking Down the Aisle SoonBy Kelly Corbett
Oct. 14 2021, Published 6:59 p.m. ET
If you've been watching HGTV's Flip or Flop from the start, you're probably familiar with Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack's (formerly Anstead) relationship. The co-hosts got married in 2009 and welcomed two kids together: Taylor and Brayden El Moussa. They seemed like the perfect couple on screen. But when the cameras were off, their relationship was in the trenches.
In 2017, Tarek and Christina announced they were getting a divorce.
In the years following their split, Tarek and Christina continued to work on Flip or Flop together as well as amicably co-parent. Christina went on to marry British TV presenter Ant Anstead in December 2018. Unfortunately, their marriage was short-lived and they separated in September 2020. However, Christina found love again and is currently engaged to Joshua Hall, who also works in the real estate industry.
As for Tarek, he's also found love again. Here's everything we know about Tarek El Moussa's current relationship status.
Is Tarek El Moussa married?
No. The real estate investor is currently engaged to Selling Sunset star Heather Young. The pair met in July 2019 and got engaged in July 2020.
When will Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young get married?
The couple has hinted as to when their wedding day will be, but have not revealed the actual date. According to a recent post on Tarek's Instagram account, we can expect them to tie the knot in fall 2021.
In an October photo of him and Heather dancing in a ballroom, he suggested that the wedding was coming up soon when he wrote: "Only a few more weeks til our first dance as husband and wife."
Christina Haack will not be invited to ex-husband Tarek El Moussa's wedding.
While Tarek plans to feature his kids in his wedding ceremony, Christina will not be there. "No, no exes at the wedding," he previously told ET. He explained that he and Heather were planning on having a small wedding with no cameras. "Small, less distractions, more intimate, better conversations with the people around us," he reckoned.
Why did Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack break up?
"Like any couple, we had our share of issues," Christina told People following their divorce. "But we went through a lot in a short amount of time," she said. During their seven-year marriage, Tarek had become very sick. Besides dealing with a back injury and drastic changes in his weight, he was also battling two types of cancers.
As he underwent radiation treatment, the couple struggled to get pregnant with their second child. One miscarriage and a failed IVF attempt later, they succeeded. But by this point, they were already at odds with one another, and the mounting pressures of running their business piled up.
Four weeks after giving birth to their second child, Christina went back to work. "It was too soon for me,” she told the outlet, adding, “I was overwhelmed." Not to mention, tension was only escalating between her and Tarek. "We weren’t able to properly communicate anymore," she explained. “It got to the point where we weren’t even driving to set together."
Tarek filed for divorce at the beginning of 2017. By October, Christina started dating Ant Anstead. The heartbreaking reality set in for Flip or Flop fans: Their favorite home reno couple was really over.
Christina explained that following the divorce, she and Tarek stopped sharing details with one another about their personal lives. "It is what it is," she told People. "I’m happy for him and whatever steps he takes in his life, and I just hope he’s happy."