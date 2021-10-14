HGTV's Tarek El Moussa Says He'll Be Walking Down the Aisle Soon

If you've been watching HGTV's Flip or Flop from the start, you're probably familiar with Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack's (formerly Anstead) relationship. The co-hosts got married in 2009 and welcomed two kids together: Taylor and Brayden El Moussa. They seemed like the perfect couple on screen. But when the cameras were off, their relationship was in the trenches.

In 2017, Tarek and Christina announced they were getting a divorce.