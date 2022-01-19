Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Are Trying to Have Kids

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Are Trying to Have KidsBy Kelly Corbett
Jan. 19 2022, Published 4:01 p.m. ET
Are HGTV's Tarek El Moussa and Selling Sunset's Heather Rae El Moussa (formerly Young) already trying to get pregnant? The husband and wife duo, who officially tied the knot in October 2021, appear to have babies on their minds. Not only that, but they've already taken some steps (under the wing of fertility specialists, of course!) to make their dream a reality.
So, can we expect to see another El Moussa child running around soon? If all goes well, then yes! Keep scrolling for everything we know about Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa’s plans to have children.
Heather Rae El Moussa began freezing her eggs two years ago.
On Jan. 18, Heather posted on her Instagram stories that she was heading to her fertility doctor for "egg retrieval day." She took a quick selfie before going under for the procedure and later shared an exciting update with her fans.
Despite doctors warning her that they may only be able to secure two eggs from the retrieval, they were able to secure seven! Of those seven, six were usable.
Heather also revealed that she had frozen four of her eggs two years ago. During this visit, those eggs were thawed. Fortunately, three of them made it successfully. All across the board, this was great news for Heather!
Crunching the numbers, she wrote: "So we will create nine embryos," adding that she'd get a status update within the next few days. And in two weeks' time, she would officially know how many healthy embryos she has.
Once she gets word on that, she and Tarek could start their first round of IVF. If successful, that could result in immediate pregnancy. Heather could also choose to freeze and store her healthy embryos for a later date.
Heather first started opening up about her egg-freezing journey in December 2021. She admitted that she was hesitant about whether or not to share her journey, but decided to go for it, as she wanted "to be vulnerable and real" with her followers. She added, "I want to be strong for other women out there and help guide them through this because it’s a subject that’s not talked about enough."
Some women stay quiet about their fertility struggles because they feel embarrassed, especially if and when things don't go as planned. As the Mayo Clinic writes, the chances of becoming pregnant after implantation are roughly 30 to 60 percent, which makes it a nerve-racking procedure for aspiring parents who are running out of options.
If Heather Rae El Moussa gets pregnant, this will be her first child.
If Heather and Tarek do get pregnant, this will be Heather's first child and Tarek's third (he shares Taylor and Brayden El Moussa with ex-wife Christina Haack).
The former Playboy model has constantly gushed over how much she loves being a step/bonus mom to Tarek's children, which may have added to her maternal desire.
In May 2021, Heather told Us Weekly that she and Tarek had already discussed the idea of expanding their family. "We occasionally talk about it, like, 'What would you guys think if we had another baby?' or 'Would you want a boy or a girl?'" she told the outlet.
As we find out more about Heather and Tarek's family plans, we'll keep you updated. Sending all the best to them as they navigate through this difficult process!