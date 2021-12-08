Don't Panic, but Fans Think Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's Relationship Might Be in Trouble

Don't Panic, but Fans Think Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's Relationship Might Be in TroubleBy Kelly Corbett
Dec. 8 2021, Published 1:16 p.m. ET
One of our new favorite Hollywood couples is Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause. The Selling Sunset stars went public with their relationship back in July 2021, and we've been on the edge of our seats waiting for them to spill the tea on how this happened ever since.
Sadly, Season 4, did not address their romance, but Season 5 is expected to.
But as we wait for the latest installment to drop on Netflix, some fans have begun to question whether or not the pair is still together after Chrishell went solo to an awards show and unveiled a totally new (and totally fire!) look. Is it possible that the real estate power duo has called it quits? Jason's absence is definitely raising some questions.
Keep reading to find out everything we know about the current state of Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim’s relationship.
Fans think Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim may have broken up.
In December 2021, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause debuted a new look during the People’s Choice Awards. The reality star had gone full-on brunette — not to mention, she absolutely slayed in her red evening gown.
During the show, she was seen hanging out with co-workers and besties Mary Fitzgerald, Emma Hernan, and Heather Rae Young El Moussa. However, this wasn't a girl's night. Mary and Heather each brought their husbands along. Meanwhile, Chrishell appeared to have come alone.
Fortunately, she wasn't alone the whole night, though. She posted a photo to Instagram with Marvel actor Simu Liu and recorded him walking up to the stage to accept an award, which can be seen on her Instagram Story.
As a refresher, Simu was one of Chrishell's clients in Season 4. During a visit to the office, Jason seemed visibly annoyed by how friendly and flirty Chrishell and Simu were getting.
With Jason's absence, Chrishell's new hair, and Simu just happening to be there, fans began to wonder if Chrishell was single. One user tweeted: "Chrishell changed her hair color and posted a picture with Simu. What’s are the odds her and Jason broke up?"
So, did Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim break up?
Despite fans' speculation, Chrishell and Jason are still together. Prior to the awards show, Laverne Cox interviewed Chrishell about their relationship. While the former Dancing With the Stars contestant didn't address Jason's absence, she gushed over him and said nothing but kind words about their connection.
"I love him very much," she said, but admitted that she was initially reluctant to date him as he was not only her co-star, but her real-life boss.
Plus, constantly being surrounded by cameras didn't make it any easier.
However, since going public with their relationship, she revealed "it's not as scary," as she would have thought. "He’s my best friend and I feel like he will always be that no matter what," she added.
Furthermore, Chrishell's photo with Simu Liu appears to be nothing more than two friends catching up at an award show. While they did get slightly flirty during Season 4, Simu reportedly has a serious girlfriend.
In June 2021, Glamour Fame published an article that revealed that Simu has reportedly been in a relationship with a woman named Tina Jung since 2016. Tina has previously appeared with Simu in Beauty and the Beast and in two episodes of Kim's Convenience, where she played Jeanine Park.
As to why Jason wasn't at the PCA's, we'll take an educated guess and assume that maybe a Tuesday night event didn't fit in with his schedule. The answer remains unclear, but at least we know that he and Chrishell are still are going strong.
Seasons 1 through 4 of Selling Sunset are currently streaming on Netflix.