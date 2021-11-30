'Selling Sunset' Star Mary Fitzgerald Says Romain Bonnet Isn't a "Father Figure" in Her Son's Life

'Selling Sunset' Star Mary Fitzgerald Says Romain Bonnet Isn't a "Father Figure" in Her Son's LifeBy Kelly Corbett
Nov. 30 2021, Published 5:22 p.m. ET
The Netflix original series Selling Sunset follows the glamorous and often drama-filled lives of the real estate brokers of West Hollywood's Oppenheim Group. But once the office closes for the day, some of these boss babes have another full-time job: raising their kids.
It's hard to believe, but Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, and Christine Quinn are all moms. While the series has touched on most of the ladies' parenting journeys, we hardly ever hear anything about Mary’s son.
Keep reading to find out everything we know about Mary Fitzgerald's son, Austin Babbitt.
'Selling Sunset' star Mary Fitzgerald became pregnant at 16 with son Austin Babbitt.
Viewers learned that Mary was a mother in Season 1, when she revealed got pregnant the first time she ever had sex. "I did have him when I was very young; I was 16," she said.
As we've learned, her son's name is Austin and he is currently in his twenties. Austin is four years younger than Mary's husband, Romain Bonnet.
The young man briefly appeared on Selling Sunset during Mary's wedding to Romain in Season 2. He walked his mom down the aisle alongside his grandfather. But other than that, Austin has not been featured on the series.
Mary will occasionally post photos with him on Instagram, though. She has photos on her account with him that date back to as early as 2014.
Mary Fitzgerald was married twice before she tied the knot with Romain Bonnet.
"My first husband passed away and my second husband, it just didn't work out. It wasn't the right relationship," Mary revealed in Season 2 of Selling Sunset.
It's unknown if either of these men is Austin's biological father or what his living situation looked like growing up.
However, the tidbit does teach us that Mary was married twice before meeting Romain.
In terms of Romain's relationship with Austin, Mary said "they get along great" during a confessional. However, she continued, "I don't see Romain ever stepping in as like a father figure," adding, "and Austin doesn't need him to."
Mary Fitzgerald doesn't want kids at the moment — but might want to start a family later in life.
In Season 4, Mary and Romain showed off their new digs in the Valley. "We just wanted to start a new chapter in our life, maybe a family," she said of the couple's latest investment.
In terms of where they are on starting their own family, Mary says she doesn't currently want kids. "I'm still not super comfortable with having another child right now. I finally have freedom, and I'm finally able to focus on my career," she said.
However, she still wants to leave the option on the table. The 40-year-old revealed that she had her embryos frozen in case she and Romain change their minds. "Maybe in a few years we'll readdress it," she said.
Well, we sure wouldn't mind watching Austin become a big brother in future seasons of Selling Sunset. But for now, we're just happy that Mary and Romain haven't shut the door completely on starting a family.