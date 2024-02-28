Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Selling Sunset Fans Can Visit the 'Selling Sunset' Office in Los Angeles, but It Isn't Encouraged Although fans can get the address for the 'Selling Sunset' Oppenheim office, the cast has begged fans to be respectful and let them work. By Sarah Walsh Feb. 28 2024, Published 11:02 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The hit series Selling Sunset on Netflix offers an exclusive peek into the upscale real estate scene in Los Angeles, spotlighting the lavish properties and the agents orchestrating multimillion-dollar transactions. Centered on the Oppenheim Group, helmed by Jason Oppenheim, the show blends real estate allure with soap opera drama. As personal tensions escalate among the agents, their office becomes a battleground of conflicts, adding to the show's irresistible charm and intrigue.

With the show captivating audiences worldwide, it's no wonder fans are itching to step into the show's glamorous world. The office's address is easily accessible, which has turned it into a sought-after tourist spot in Los Angeles. Many enthusiasts are eager to soak up the series' ambiance firsthand.

Where is the Oppenheim office located and can fans visit it?

The Oppenheim Group office, prominently featured in Selling Sunset, is nestled along Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood. Its iconic storefront and bustling atmosphere have become instantly recognizable to fans of the show. Situated amid the vibrant energy of Los Angeles, it's a magnet for tourists and real estate aficionados alike. The exact address is 8604 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, Calif. 90069. With the address so easily available, it makes sense that fans are coming in droves.

The cast has begged fans to be respectful and let them work.

While the allure of visiting the Oppenheim Group office is undeniable, the cast members have expressed their desire for fans to respect their workspace. Instead of dropping by unannounced, enthusiasts are encouraged to explore the online tour of the office with Jason Oppenheim for an inside peek into their daily operations. If visiting in person, it's essential to be mindful of the cast's privacy and professionalism.

Disrupting the cast's work or attempting to enter the premises without genuine business intentions is discouraged. The agents are there to conduct real estate deals, not to entertain impromptu visitors.

They even have signs in the windows with a message written in all caps that says, "PLEASE STAY AWAY FROM THE GLASS." However, the paper signs aren't doing much. The office is being bombarded by fans leaning in and peaking through the windows, and even trying to open the doors and pop in to see their favorite cast members.

As Selling Sunset continues to captivate audiences with its tantalizing blend of luxury real estate and interpersonal drama, the allure of visiting the Oppenheim Group office remains strong. While fans may yearn for a glimpse of the show's glamorous setting, it's essential to do so respectfully and to be mindful of the cast and crew's workspace.