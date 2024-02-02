Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of Miami 'Real Housewives of Miami's' Lisa Hochstein's Divorce Settlement May Include a $5.3 Million House Lisa is said to make 30K per episode, but she says that is not nearly enough to support her current lifestyle. Rumors says she is asking for a 5.3M house, among other things, in her divorce. By Sarah Walsh Feb. 2 2024, Published 9:17 a.m. ET Source: Instagram @lisahochstein LIsa & Children

Lisa Hochstein of The Real Housewives of Miami has been going through it with this divorce. The drama with her soon-to-be ex-husband, plastic surgeon, Lenny Hochstein, has been a central plotline of the show this season. The couple married in 2009, and they have two children together. Viewers witnessed the drama unfold, and the details of Lisa Hochstein's divorce settlement have become a subject of fascination and speculation—and many are wondering how she will fair in the settlement.

Lisa entered the RHOM world back in 2012, sharing her affluent lifestyle and family dynamics. Fast forward to Season 5, and the show became the stage for the disintegration of Lisa's 12-year marriage to Lenny, marking a significant chapter in her life.

Lenny filed for divorce in May 2022, citing that his “marriage is irretrievably broken and there is no present hope for a meaningful reconciliation.” This declaration set the wheels in motion for a highly publicized legal battle. On the divorce, Lisa said, "We were just in Aspen and planning to go to a wedding in Italy with some friends. There are so many things that happened where I thought we were happy. Then boom. He dropped the bomb.”

Lisa's new condo costs $32,000 a month!

While the final divorce settlement remains undisclosed, RHOM viewers have been privy to glimpses of Lisa's journey post-separation. She moved out of the Hochsteins' shared home into a lavish 5,586-square-feet condo with a monthly rent of $32,000. However, the drama doesn't end there. Lisa is seen exploring potential new homes, including a $5.387 million house. And rumors are circulating that this house will be part of their divorce settlement.

In a recent episode, Lisa expressed her admiration for a potential new residence, emphasizing how perfect it would be for raising her family. Yet, she candidly admitted uncertainty about financing the house independently.

Lisa's networth is a staggaring 90M.

RHOM viewers are given a glimpse into Lisa Hochstein's financial landscape. As per reports, Lisa's salary for the reality show is around $30,000 per episode, but she contends that this is insufficient for her current lifestyle.

Her current net worth is estimated at 90 million. The divorce filing outlines that Lisa has primarily been a homemaker and mother, relying on Lenny's substantial earnings as a successful plastic surgeon, estimated to be in the millions annually. Lisa's request for continued financial support, including medical and dental expenses, adds another layer to the ongoing negotiations.

The unfolding saga of Lisa Hochstein's divorce settlement on RHOM serves as a compelling narrative that goes beyond the glitz and glamour of reality TV. It delves into the real-life complexities of separating from a long-term partner, negotiating financial dependencies, and redefining one's life in the public eye.