‘RHOM’ Stars Kiki Barth and Lisa Hochstein’s Juicy Fight Explained

On The Real Housewives of Miami, some friendships will seemingly last forever (I stan Dr. Nicole Martin and Guerdy Abraira’s bond). But in between the ride-or-die pairings, there’s always the more frequent chance that cast members will get on one another’s bad sides, especially when one triggers another’s internal issues.

In a Season 6 episode, RHOM stars Lisa Hochstein and Kiki Barth engaged in a screaming match that almost turned physical. And according to Lisa, Kiki started the drama by throwing a childhood favorite, a juice box, at her mid-fight. After seeing their brawl, it’s unclear if things between Lisa and Kiki will be the same again.

Source: Bravo

Lisa Hochstein and Kiki Barth’s ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ juice box fight explained.

In Season 6, Ep. 14, “Row, Row, Row Me Off This Boat,” Lisa, Kiki, and the rest of the ladies go on an excursion at a gondola in Mexico City. While on the gondola, they rode past an underprivileged area of the city that triggered Kiki’s memories of growing up in Haiti with little to no money, which she shared in a confessional.

As they’re on the gondola, Lisa throws food at the dogs living in the area. When the ladies try to get Lisa to stop, she defends her actions by stating the food she threw was “better than what they get fed.” The comment offended Kiki, who said in a confessional that Lisa was “ignorant” for thinking the dogs weren’t being appropriately fed because of the neighborhood’s conditions. She also threw shade at Lisa by suggesting the mother of two’s nanny is feeding her dog instead of her.

Lisa continued getting on Kiki’s bad side. After Kiki told Lisa it was “not nice” of her to throw food at other people’s pets, Lisa defended her decision and eventually stood up from her seat to further prove her point. As she stood up, she yelled, "I was trying to help animals because I love animals!" Kiki quickly suggested that Lisa sit down, warning her, “It’s gonna be something” if she didn’t.

Lisa took Kiki’s threat with a grain of salt, telling Kiki, “I'm standing up; what you gonna do about it?” Kiki showed Lisa what she was capable of when she threw a juice box at her co-star, prompting Lisa to scream even more. “You just threw something at me,” Lisa said in disbelief. “You just assaulted me.”

Kiki fired back and said where she’s from, it’s “code” that you don’t get up during an argument unless you’re looking for trouble. Lisa disagreed and focused on how she was “assaulted” with the juice box. The disagreement turned into the ladies exchanging “f--- yous” and Lisa warning Kiki to “never throw something at me again!”

The fight ended with Lisa and Kiki begrudgingly moving on with the rest of the ride. However, Lisa was still upset by the drama, refusing to hold hands with her castmates during their prayer to calm everybody down. As Alexia Echevarria, Larsa Pippen, and other cast members commented on the fight, including how Kiki managed to find a juice box in the first place, everyone agreed she and Lisa’s squabble should’ve never happened.