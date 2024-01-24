Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of Miami 'RHOM' Alum Joanna Krupa Is Still at Odds With Her Former Castmates Since leaving 'RHOM' behind, Joanna has shared how she feels about her former co-stars, Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton. Here's the scoop! By Elizabeth Randolph Jan. 24 2024, Published 6:01 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

While Alexia, Marysol, Adriana, Lisa, and Larsa were fortunate enough to join the current version of RHOM, others needed to be more lucky, whether they wanted to stay or not. One of the cast members from RHOM's first run, Joanna Krupa, hasn't returned to the series since it's been back on air, and for good reason.

It is an understatement to say that Joanna, who appeared on Miami for two seasons, doesn't see it for her former friend group. After keeping her opinions offline, the model has shared a glimpse of what she thinks of the cast. Keep reading to see where Joanna is now and what she's said about the cast since leaving RHOM.

Where is Joanna Krupa from 'RHOM' now?

Joanna appeared on RHOM for Seasons 2 and 3. Fans of the earlier Miami seasons will recall Joanna being at the center of many rumors, including one from former Girls Gone Wild CEO Joe Francis that he slept with Joanna and her sister, Marta, which she vehemently denied. Joanna was also romantically linked to Mohammed Hadid, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid's ex-husband.

Joanna also married her first husband, Romain Zago, on the show in 2013. The couple also frequently appeared together on the show. However, after two years on the Bravo series, Joanna left once Bravo canceled the series after three seasons. After the show, Joanna continued modeling and also appeared in Poland's Next Top Model competition as a judge.

Additionally, the ER alum starred in several TV shows and movies, including Another Day in Paradise and In the Blink of an Eye. On a personal note, Joanna dealt with two public divorces after leaving RHOM.

Her first occurred in 2017 when her ex, Romain, asked for a divorce. Joanna admitted to InTouch Weekly that she was "caught off guard" when Roman asked for the divorce. However, seven months later, she got engaged to a businessman named Douglas Nunes. The pair married in July 2018 and have a daughter together named Asha-Leigh. Sadly, Douglas filed for divorce from Joanna in 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences." Their divorce was finalized in October 2023, per Page Six.

Joanna Krupa escalated drama between her and her former 'RHOM' castmates.

While Joanna hasn't been around the RHOM cast since fans last saw her on the show, she doesn't have too many fond memories of her castmates. In January 2024, Joanna took to social media to confirm she wasn't friends with anyone in the cast and shaded them for having "no careers."

On Jan. 22, former RHOM star Ana Quincoces, who stirred up some drama when she returned to the show for Season 6, spoke about her ongoing friction with Alexia and Marysol on her podcast, Mami Issues. Ana, Alexia, and Marysol were once friends but haven't seen one another since Marysol claimed Ana said she wanted her dead, that her husband, Steven McNamara, is possibly gay, and that Marysol is using him to stay on RHOM.

After witnessing Ana drag Alexia on her pod, Joanna commented under the podcast's clip supporting her former castmate. Joanna told Ana not to let Alexia and Marysol "bully" her and claimed neither was worth the attorney and chef's time. "Don’t even waste your energy on hateful women that had to marry men for money and have no careers and are bitter because you are a power woman and did it all on your own," Joanna wrote to Anna.

Joanna also told Ana she had to "fill her in" on what happened between she and Alexia, as she's been out of the loop of what goes on in the show. According to RealityTea, Ana promised to call Joanna and "catch up" on everything, which fans in Ana's comments were in agreement with.

The comments from Joanna about Alexia came after Alexia made some comments about Joanna's divorce. When asked about the divorce on Watch What Happens Live, Alexia shared with Andy Cohen that she wasn't shocked Joanna's marriage ended. Although, to be fair, Alexia, who has been married several times, said she isn't surprised by anyone getting divorced. However, the comment clearly still stung.