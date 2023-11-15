Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of Miami 'Real Housewives of Miami' Cast Net Worths, Ranked — Who Has the Most Coins? The cast of ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ knows how to spend some cash. But who can afford to shop the most? Here’s their net worth, ranked! By Elizabeth Randolph Nov. 15 2023, Published 2:06 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Only a cast as fabulous as The Real Housewives of Miami could convince Andy Cohen to “spin the block” after canceling the show in 2013. However, since the show returned to the Bravo universe, it hasn’t disappointed its day-one and newer fanbase. The women of Miami have always brought an extra glitz and glamour to The Real Housewives franchise. And, let’s not forget that the ladies have range, with some of them being former wives of notable men and some who established their fortune on their own.

While each woman in the RHOM cast looks like they can afford their designer digs, some can splurge a little more than others. Here’s a list of the cast’s net worths, ranked from highest to lowest! Spoiler Alert: All of these ladies are rich, at least to most of us common folk. No shade was thrown in the making of this list.

Lisa Hochstein — $90 million

Although she’s not technically an OG, having joined Real Housewives of Miami, Lisa Hochstein was around before the series was put on an eight-year hiatus. So, it’s only fitting that Lisa is the highest earner among her cast members, with a net worth of $90 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the former Playboy model’s income increased when she married her estranged husband, famed plastic surgeon Lenny Hochstein. However, Lisa’s net worth has possibly changed as she and Lenny move forward with their divorce.

In May 2022, Lenny filed for divorce from Lisa, and they’ve been in court discussing the details of the split ever since. In April 2023, Lisa filed a court case stating her salary from RHOM, which Page Six reports as $30,000 per episode, was “insufficient” for the lifestyle she and the couple’s two children. That same month, Lenny was ordered to pay Lisa $8,000 monthly in child support for their kids, Logan and Elle Marie.

Marysol Patton — $15 million

Coming in as the second richest RHOM cast member is a “friend of” the Housewives, Marysol Patton. Marysol has been on the show since Season 1 and has a net worth of $15 million. Her net worth comes from working decades as a publicist and later founding her company, The Patton Group. Marysol retired in 2016 and lives in luxury with her hubby, Steve McNamara.

Larsa Pippen — $10 million

Larsa Pippen is another OG who joined RHOM rich and stuck to her script. The former model has a net worth of $10 million. And while she does earn a salary from RHOM and her luxury jewelry line, Larsa Marie, Larsa’s fortune stems from her marriage to Scottie Pippen. Scottie, who reportedly has a net worth of $20 million, married Larsa in 1997. In December 2021, the couple divorced after 24 years of marriage, four children, and multiple separations. According to InTouch Weekly, Scottie pays Larsa spousal support, but the amount isn’t public.

Adriana de Moura — $10 million

RHOM firecracker Adriana de Moura also has a net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she earns $75,000 an episode as a friend of RHOM. When she’s not stirring up some drama with her co-stars, Adriana is working at her day job as an expert art dealer. She’s also a singer/songwriter who has written several tunes, including The Real Housewives of Miami theme song “Feel the Rush” and “Fyah.” In Season 6 of RHOM, Adriana shared that she was collaborating with Emilio Estefan on her 2023 single, “Muevelo.”

Alexia Echevarria — $3 million

Alexia Echevarria has been on RHOM from the beginning and has a net worth of $3 million. Her net worth comes from a diverse professional background. While many RHOM fans know, Alexia ran Venue Magazine, a “high-end” Latin publication based in Miami. Her Bravo bio states she also worked for the Miami-Dade County Public School system, teaching pre-K to 5th grade children with “learning and emotional disabilities.” Today, Alexia owns a salon in Miami Beach, Alexia + Frankie’s Beauty Bar.

Julia Lemigova — $3 million

In December 2021, Julia Lemigova became the first LGBTQ+ woman to join The Real Housewives franchise. Before her groundbreaking debut, Julia made strides in the fashion and beauty world as a model and previously ran a skincare brand, Russie Blanche. Her time in the industries has earned her a net worth of $3 million.

Guerdy Abraira — $2-3 million

Guerdy Abraira’s net worth sits somewhere between $2-3 million, we’re not sure of the exact number. We know the proud Haitian-born boss doesn’t play about her business. Guerdy is an entrepreneur with an event company, Guerdy Design. And, in October 2023, after confirming she was cancer-free after being diagnosed with breast cancer, Guerdy inked a talent deal with CGEM Talent.

Dr. Nicole Martin — $2.5 million

There’s a reason RHOM fans like to refer to Nicole Martin as “doctor” whenever possible — she’s earned it. Before joining the show in Season 4, Nicole spent years in her current career as an acclaimed board-certified Anesthesiologist. Additionally, Dr. Nicole has taken her talents to the classroom as an “award-winning teacher and lecturer.”

Kiki Barth — $2 million

Kiki, another “friend of” RHOM, has a net worth of $2 million. Before Housewives came into her life, Kiki was a notable model, having “walked the runways for the most influential designers, graced the covers and inside pages of major magazines.” In addition to the modeling, the former Miss Haiti is a humanitarian.

