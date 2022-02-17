Will 'RHOM' Return for Season 5? Plus, Find Out the Season 4 Reunion Schedule

Will 'RHOM' Return for Season 5? Plus, Find Out the Season 4 Reunion ScheduleBy Shannon Raphael
Feb. 17 2022, Published 12:12 p.m. ET
While The Real Housewives of Miami struggled to find its footing during the show's original three season run from 2011 to 2013, the castmates really brought the heat in Season 4.
The cast of the rebooted series includes full-time stars Alexia Echevarria Nepola, Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Guerdy Abraira, and "friends" Adriana de Moura, Marysol Patton, and Kiki Barth.
From Larsa's divorce drama from Scottie Pippen, to Julia's close friendship with Audriana, to Alexia's issues with her son not getting along with her fiancé, there was no shortage of must-see moments in the fourth season.
As Season 4 begins to wrap up, Peacock subscribers may be wondering if they will get to see more from the ladies in a potential fifth season.
Has 'RHOM' been renewed for Season 5?
The seventh installment in the Real Housewives franchise debuted on Bravo in 2011. The show was originally going to be titled Miami Social Club, which is why the cast members emphasized nightlife and the charity events circuit in Season 1. Once filming wrapped, Bravo decided to turn the footage into another Housewives installment, which is why the season felt fairly disjointed to those who are fans of the other franchises.
Once Season 3 concluded in 2013, RHOM went on an eight-year filming hiatus due to a decline in the ratings. After months of speculation beginning in 2020, Peacock confirmed in February of 2021 that the show would continue with a fourth season on the streamer.
Season 4 debuted in December of 2021, and fans have loved that they've been able to check in on their past favorite stars, and to get to know the new additions.
Though longtime fans and new viewers are desperate to see more from the Florida series, but they'll have to wait to find out if it will return.
RHOM has not yet officially been renewed for Season 5, and it is unclear at this time if and when Peacock will announce a decision regarding the future of the franchise.
When is the 'RHOM' Season 4 reunion going to air?
The regular season will conclude with the 12th and final episode, "No Wedding and a Funeral," which will come out on Peacock on Feb. 24.
Though RHOM Season 4 exclusively aired on Peacock, it will wrap up like other Real Housewives shows on Bravo — with a reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen.
The Season 4 reunion will consist of two parts, which means that Andy will have plenty of time to grill Dr. Nicole about what she really initially said about Larsa's OnlyFans account and to ask Alexia about the latest with her ex-husband's alleged lover and what's currently going on with her eldest son, Peter Rosello.
The first part of the reunion will air on March 3, and Season 4 will wrap up with the second part of the special one week later, on March 10.
New episodes of RHOM Season 4 drop on Thursdays on Peacock. The first three seasons can also be streamed there as well.