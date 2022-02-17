Will 'RHOM' Return for Season 5? Plus, Find Out the Season 4 Reunion Schedule

Season 4 debuted in December of 2021, and fans have loved that they've been able to check in on their past favorite stars, and to get to know the new additions.

Though longtime fans and new viewers are desperate to see more from the Florida series, but they'll have to wait to find out if it will return.

RHOM has not yet officially been renewed for Season 5, and it is unclear at this time if and when Peacock will announce a decision regarding the future of the franchise.