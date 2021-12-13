'RHOM' Season 4 Star Dr. Nicole Martin's Partner Is a Powerhouse Attorney

'RHOM' Season 4 Star Dr. Nicole Martin's Partner Is a Powerhouse AttorneyBy Shannon Raphael
Dec. 13 2021, Published 11:38 a.m. ET
More than eight years after Season 3 finished airing on Bravo, The Real Housewives of Miami is officially returning to the small (streaming) screen for a fourth season on Peacock.
The cast list features several past stars and a few new additions who will all surely bring their A-games when it comes to the drama.
Returning favorites Alexia Echevarria, Larsa Pippen, and Lisa Hochstein are back in full-time roles, while Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton will participate as "friends" in the new season.
The reality TV veterans are joined by new stars Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova, and Dr. Nicole Martin. The latter addition — whose trustworthiness is questioned by the group in the trailer — is an ambitious doctor in Miami.
While her professional life and her work successes are enviable, Dr. Nicole will feature some of the less glamorous aspects of her family life (like her tenuous relationship with her father) on the series.
Does Dr. Nicole Martin have a husband? Details on the 'RHOM' star's family life.
The Season 4 star is a Miamian through and through, as she was born and raised in the popular Florida city. Dr. Nicole is a board-certified anesthesiologist, and she was inspired to pursue a career in health by her Anatomy and Physiology teacher in high school.
The RHOM cast member received her medical degree from the Miller School of Medicine at the University of Miami (the institution is also where she obtained her undergraduate degree). She currently works at the school as an Assistant Professor of Clinical Anesthesiology.
Outside of her work life, Dr. Nicole shares a son named Greyson and a dog named Maxwell with her longtime partner, Anthony Lopez. Dr. Nicole's partner is a board-certified insurance litigation lawyer in Miami, and he's a shareholder at Marin, Eljaiek, Lopez & Martinez, P.L..
Though it appears as if Dr. Nicole has it all figured out when it comes to her personal and professional life, the new reality star is attempting to improve her difficult relationship with her father on Season 4.
Dr. Nicole's dad spent time in prison when she was a teenager, which led her family to struggle financially. Her mother, who had been a stay-at-home parent for 20 years, returned to the workforce to support the family.
The anaesthesiologist may be looking to reconnect with her dad in front of the cameras but, based on the trailer, it doesn't go according to plan. Viewers will have to tune in to the show find out whether Dr. Nicole and her father can make any headway in their relationship.
What is Dr. Nicole Martin's net worth?
Several outlets have reported that the doctor has an estimated fortune of $3 million, but this number has not been substantiated by Dr. Nicole herself.
While many Real Housewives stars do have seven and eight-figure fortunes (and some lose it all while the cameras are rolling), it is unclear at this time what Dr. Nicole's net worth is.
You can catch the mom of one when Season 4 debuts.
The Real Housewives of Miami will premiere on Peacock on Dec. 16.