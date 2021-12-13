'RHOM' Season 4 Star Dr. Nicole Martin's Partner Is a Powerhouse Attorney

More than eight years after Season 3 finished airing on Bravo, The Real Housewives of Miami is officially returning to the small (streaming) screen for a fourth season on Peacock.

The cast list features several past stars and a few new additions who will all surely bring their A-games when it comes to the drama.

Returning favorites Alexia Echevarria, Larsa Pippen, and Lisa Hochstein are back in full-time roles, while Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton will participate as "friends" in the new season.