What Really Happened to ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’? Lea Black Has Some Ideas

And if wasn’t the scheduling, Lea has another theory: "I always feel like Miami didn't have its own identity. The first year it was going to be a different show, then they changed it to Housewives. The second year got some traction and started to create an identity but then it didn't have its own identity and I feel like they were trying to push the identity of hot bodies, Latin women, and sexy swimsuits — that's not an identity, that's not sustainable. That's just eye candy, it's fleeting, who cares?”