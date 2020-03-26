Caroline Manzo Is Reportedly "Open" to Being on 'RHONJ' Again — for the Right Offer

"Let me tell you something about my family. We are as thick as thieves, and we protect each other 'til the end," went down as one of the most powerful moments of Caroline's face-off with Danielle.

Caroline left the show after Season 5 to star in a since-canceled spin-off series with her family, Manzo'd with Children. Every year since her exit, fans have wondered whether the reality star would ever rejoin the show that she helped to put on the map.