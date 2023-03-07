Jackie Goldschneider Doesn’t “Really Care” About Her and Danielle Cabral’s Feud

After three seasons as a full-time housewife, Jackie Goldschneider chose to take a new direction in her Real Housewives of New Jersey journey. Ahead of RHONJ Season 13, Bravo demoted Jackie as a housewife, and she has been a “friend of” the show alongside Margaret Joseph’s pal Jennifer Fessler.

While Jackie isn’t a main cast member this season, she is still stirring up enough drama to keep us watching her scenes. Her most recent feud with RHONJ newbie Danielle Cabral has become so intense that the Bravolebrities’ family got involved online. Here are all the details on Danielle Cabral and Jackie Goldschneider’s feud!

Source: Bravo

Danielle Cabral and Jackie Goldschneider’s feud began during the ‘RHONJ’ Season 13 premiere.

Danielle joined RHONJ in Season 13. The Staten Island native is close friends with Teresa Giudice, who had a huge blowup with Jackie in Season 11. While Teresa and Jackie have resolved their issues, Jackie seemingly doesn’t see it for the woman Teresa said “reminds me of me” — i.e., Danielle.

Jackie and Danielle’s feud started when the co-stars met in the RHONJ season premiere. They attended a photoshoot at Margaret Josephs’s house during the premiere, including all of the Jersey housewives’ men. While Danielle cheered on her hubby, Nate Cabral, she noticed Jackie, who was there with her husband, Evan, was “eyeing her up and down,” which signaled to Danielle that Jackie didn’t like her. Danielle responded by not inviting Jackie to her mozzarella-making party even though the rest of the cast received an invite.

Jackie confirmed Danielle’s suspicions in the third episode of the season. She claimed in the episode that the new housewife’s fashion sense was deplorable, stating her look for the day was “a train wreck [from] top to bottom.” Jackie added that Danielle’s shorts could use a strong iron, noting they looked like she took them “out of the hamper and put them on.”

Jackie mistakenly shared her opinion about Danielle in front of Melissa Gorga. Although Jackie and Melissa are friends, Melissa felt it was right to tell Danielle what Jackie said about her. Following Jackie’s comment, she and Danielle haven’t been able to hash out their issues, and Jackie doesn’t see them becoming friends anytime soon.

“Danielle decided she didn't like me right from the jump, so whatever. I don't really care about that," Jackie said in a March 2023 interview with In the Know podcast.

Jackie Goldschneider’s mom got in the middle of her and Danielle Cabral’s feud.

In addition to their RHONJ appearances, Jackie and Danielle’s drama continued online. After Jackie’s comments about Danielle came out on the show, the Instagram account @RHONJSource posted the clip on Instagram with a screenshot of Jackie’s mom attacking Danielle in her comments.

Underneath one of Danielle’s posts, Jackie’s mother accused her of dragging the feud and said the mother of two has “no class, culture, or manners.” Although she defended her daughter, @RHONJSource stated the social media war was seemingly due to the family's jealousy that Danielle is a housewife and not Jackie.