'RHONJ' Star Dolores Catania, Her Boyfriend, and Ex-Husband All Live in the Same House

Is three really company when you, your current boyfriend, and your ex-husband all share one home together? Dolores Catania from The Real Housewives of New Jersey has a truly modern family. She divorced Frank Catania years ago when she found out he was unfaithful, but the two kept things more than amicable in the years since. Dolores let Frank move back in when he got disbarred, and he physically paid her bills for a time until she learned how to do so on her own.

But, don't expect a romantic reconciliation for these two, as Dolores has moved on with a new boyfriend and he's moved in. Who is Dolores Catania's boyfriend? We've got the scoop on their relationship and how they clearly don't care what the critics have to say about living under the same roof as Frank.

Source: Instagram David (left), Frank (middle), and Dolores (right)

Who is Dolores Catania's boyfriend? Dolores first introduced the new man in her life on Season 9 of the hit Bravo series. David Principe has won the heart of the Jersey girl, and he's a successful doctor who specializes in delivering babies from moms who have high-risk pregnancies. She spoke to Bravo's The Daily Dish about the difficulties of dating David, who works every day and who constantly has to be on-call in case of emergencies.

"He's very good," Dolores said. "His first love is his job and that's a lot to handle because this is a man that works seven days a week. He's on call constantly. Yet I'm very attracted to this man. I have a good time with him when I see him at 10 o'clock at night and I wait in front of his house for him to get home." The two were first introduced by relationship expert and former RHONJ cast member, Siggy Flicker. She and Dolores are best friends off the show.

Dolores did say that she enjoys how different David is from her ex-husband. For one, she says he's about half of Frank's size (Frank has been a bodybuilder in the past). One thing that also makes her relationship vastly different from many others is the fact that Dolores says that David and Frank get along like brothers. She joked that the two are really the ones who are dating.

The real reason why David moved in with Dolores and Frank. Fans expected that Dolores and Frank would eventually get back together because they shared a house together even after their divorce, but it's clear now that the two have mastered co-parenting and sharing one roof. David moved in with the former couple when he was building a new house, and the lease on his other apartment ended.

Dolores noted that she didn't need to ask for Frank's permission to move her boyfriend in, as she is the one who owns the house. Besides, she said to TooFab, David and Frank have a significant bromance going on.

Source: Instagram