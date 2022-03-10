‘RHONJ’ Star Dolores Catania Reflects on Her Mother’s “Major Health Scare”

Dolores Catania hasn't shied away from discussing her home life since joining The Real Housewives of New Jersey in Season 6. The proud mother of two has shared details about her divorce from Frank Catania, which ended in infidelity. Dolores also gave fans a look at her relationship with maternal-fetal medicine specialist Dr. David Principe before they also parted ways.

Recently, the Powerhouse Fitness owner has shared new details regarding her mother, Valerie, and is now urging fans to prioritize their wellbeing.