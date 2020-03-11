Margaret Josephs' Kids Don't Keep up With 'RHONJ' — Here's Why

Margaret Josephs married her first husband, Jan Josephs, in 1994, giving up on a lucrative career in fashion design to become a devoted home-maker. During their 17 years together, she helped raise his three children, alongside her first son, whom she gave birth to in 1996.

Their marriage fell apart in 2013, and Margaret lost touch with her kids. She threw herself into a new affair with a heavily tattooed, motorcycle-riding plumber, Joe Benigno, starting a new chapter in life.