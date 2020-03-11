We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Margaret Josephs' Kids Don't Keep up With 'RHONJ' — Here's Why

Margaret Josephs married her first husband, Jan Josephs, in 1994, giving up on a lucrative career in fashion design to become a devoted home-maker. During their 17 years together, she helped raise his three children, alongside her first son, whom she gave birth to in 1996. 

Their marriage fell apart in 2013, and Margaret lost touch with her kids. She threw herself into a new affair with a heavily tattooed, motorcycle-riding plumber, Joe Benigno, starting a new chapter in life.

So, what happened with Margaret Josephs's kids?

Margaret started dating 'Super Joe' in 2013, and they have been happily together ever since. Instead of more traditional, quaint activities, they prefer to live adventurously. It's not that unusual for the couple to embark on motorcycle trips together — or stir up a good, old-fashioned social media frenzy by going camping at the infamous Burning Man festival. The empty-nesters would be living life to the fullest — if it wasn't for just one setback. 