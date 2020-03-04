We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
gettyimages-496753194-1583337844192.jpg
Source: Getty Images

'RHONJ's Joe Gorga Was Busted Sharing Fake Photos of Flipped Homes on His Instagram

By

Many know and love Joe Gorga, Real Housewives of New Jersey husband of Melissa Gorga and brother to Teresa Giudice, because of his wit, banter with his wife, and ability to have a great time anywhere he goes. 

He seems like an all-around nice guy who loves his family and just wants to make everyone laugh, which is why so many were confused when suspicions arose that maybe Joe wasn’t being honest about his work in the real estate business. What does Joe Gorga actually do for a living? Was he scamming people on his Instagram with stolen photos? Or was he just a victim of some misunderstanding?