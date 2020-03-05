We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
joe-gorga-job-1545943805918.jpg
Source: Getty Images

Here's What 'RHONJ' Husband Joe Gorga Really Does for a Living

By

On seemingly every episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Joe Gorga make it very clear that he is the man of the house, and his wife Melissa Gorga should stop working at her boutique to focus on being a stay-at-home mom.

Well, it's no surprise fans of the Bravo series are curious what exactly Teresa Giudice's little brother does for a living. "Anyone know what Joe Gorga reeeally does for a living? Don't need a rundown of all the phony businesses on the show and failures but WHAT does he actually do?" one viewer asked before another added, "Why is Joe Gorga on the couch the whole time? Did he get promoted to full time housewife when Melissa got a job." 