Here's What 'RHONJ' Husband Joe Gorga Really Does for a Living

So, what is Joe's job?

Joe has multiple businesses, including a landscaping and trash business. He also owns and leases several properties. Last year, he was sued by a tenant for a slip and fall accident. "It’s for a slip and fall on ice at a rental property that he owned under a business name," the plaintiff’s attorney told Page Six at the time. "He’s the owner of the corporation that owns the property."

More recently, he was sued again for $17,000, this time by Starlite Window for an outstanding balance with the company. Not a good look, Joe.