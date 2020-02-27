We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Getty Images

‘RHONJ’ Throwback: What Did Danielle Staub Do to Dina Manzo, Anyway?

By

We’ve all been promised an “epic” and “explosive” finale of Real Housewives of New Jersey, but here’s one thing we didn’t see coming: It’s the return of the notorious Danielle Staub! Those of us who have been watching RHONJ since the beginning remember when Danielle left the series after the first two seasons. Since then, she’s been on the show as a “friend” of the RHONJ stars in Seasons 8, 9, and 10.

Like all of the RHONJ stars, Danielle has been at the center of plenty of drama on the show. But long before the hair-pulling incident that’s been blowing up recently, she was involved in another feud, this one with OG castmate Dina Manzo. Here’s what happened between the two of them.