‘RHONJ’ Throwback: What Did Danielle Staub Do to Dina Manzo, Anyway?

The bride wore a dress from her closet, an orange blossom in her hair and carried a Calla Lily from her Malibu Garden. In front of the gorgeous Pacific, surrounded by nature and puppies, they promised to be there in good times and bad. ❤️A simple, meaningful wedding on a day chosen by the stars.💫 ... and so it is. #thirdtimesacharm 6•28•17