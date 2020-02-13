We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Rosie Pierri From 'RHONJ' Doesn't Communicate With Cousin Teresa Giudice

No Bravo show has had more familial conflict than The Real Housewives of New Jersey. For a time, the cast was largely made up of Teresa Giudice’s relatives, including sister-in-law Melissa Gorga and cousin Kathy Wakile. 

But Kathy and her sister Rosie Pierri — who appeared on the series as a "guest" and then a "friend" starting in 2011 — got kicked to the curb before the Season 8 premiere. Three years after their abrupt firing, the siblings continue to be estranged from their famous family members.

Where is Rosie from 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' now?

The 52-year-old spends most of her time with the Wakiles following her feud with Teresa, which began in Season 3. As far as we can tell, she’s still designing, engineering, and manufacturing store fixtures, displays, and furniture for the home and retail industry.