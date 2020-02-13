Rosie Pierri From 'RHONJ' Doesn't Communicate With Cousin Teresa Giudice

No Bravo show has had more familial conflict than The Real Housewives of New Jersey. For a time, the cast was largely made up of Teresa Giudice’s relatives, including sister-in-law Melissa Gorga and cousin Kathy Wakile.

But Kathy and her sister Rosie Pierri — who appeared on the series as a "guest" and then a "friend" starting in 2011 — got kicked to the curb before the Season 8 premiere. Three years after their abrupt firing, the siblings continue to be estranged from their famous family members.