Sorry, but Gia Giudice and Frankie Catania Aren't Dating *Yet*

If you've seen the photos, you know that Real Housewives of New Jersey kids Gia Giudice and Frankie Catania went to prom together. Not only do the pair look like a match made in heaven in their prom attire, but everyone's waiting for the two to announce that they're official.

But before you go shipping the couple further, you should know that they have yet to confirm they're dating — or even if they're interested in each other.

Moms Teresa and Dolores say they would love if their children dated.

In an interview with People, both Teresa and Dolores admitted that they would love it if their children dated — but the timing might not be right for them.

“If I could have married them there — like, Gia was the perfect little Italian girl,” Dolores said about prom night. “Making sure my mom was okay, that my mom sat down and ate. And Frankie bought her Chanel earrings. They were beautiful. Then Gia called me to let me know they were on their way home okay.”