Sorry, but Gia Giudice and Frankie Catania Aren't Dating *Yet*

If you've seen the photos, you know that Real Housewives of New Jersey kids Gia Giudice and Frankie Catania went to prom together. Not only do the pair look like a match made in heaven in their prom attire, but everyone's waiting for the two to announce that they're official.

But before you go shipping the couple further, you should know that they have yet to confirm they're dating — or even if they're interested in each other.