Teresa Giudice Reportedly Got a Huge Salary Bump for Season 10 of 'RHONJ!'

Reality star Teresa Giudice has appeared on the hit Bravo show The Real Housewives of New Jersey for the last decade, letting the world into her home and reaping the benefits of fame and fortune because of it.

Teresa has had her fair share of troubles over the last few years, including a 13 month stint in prison and an apparent separation from her husband, Joe Giudice, who chose to undergo the process of voluntary deportation to Italy after he was sentenced to 41 months in prison for wire fraud, bank fraud, claiming false information on loan applications, and bankruptcy fraud.

According to a 2010 report obtained by the New York Post , Teresa and Joe said they owed $10,853,648.04 to creditors. The couple also owed $104,000 in credit card debt and $85,600 for home repairs.

If you decide to overlook Teresa’s run-in with bankruptcy, you may find yourself wondering… just how much money does the 47-year-old New Jersey mother of four make?

How much does Teresa Giudice really make on The Real Housewives of New Jersey? Teresa has been racking in money since May 2009, when The Real Housewives of New Jersey first premiered on Bravo. The show is still running and the tenth season will premiere on Nov. 6.

Teresa is without a doubt the show’s biggest driving force, and with the drama surrounding Joe Giudice’s deportation, this season will surely be one of the biggest yet.

According to Radar Online , Teresa Giudice has received a massive raise for the latest season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Prior to Season 10, Teresa was making $1 million to film one season of the show.

Teresa reportedly just got a huge salary bump for Season 10 of RHONJ! Beginning with the new season, Teresa will reportedly be making $62,000 per episode. The new season will have 18 episodes, meaning Teresa will be making a grand total of $1,116,000 for the entire tenth season.

This doesn’t include her event appearances, social media posts, royalties from her multiple book deals, her line of bellini cocktails and her haircare line. Not to mention the money she makes through Gorga’s Homemade Pasta & Pizza, the restaurant in Hanover, New Jersey that she owns with Joe and Melissa Gorga.

Does Teresa Giudice do any charity work? Besides her notorious reputation, Teresa has spent some time doing charity work for those in need. In 2012, Teresa appeared on the cast of Donald Trump’s reality game show The Celebrity Apprentice, where she raised money for The NephCure Foundation (now known as NephCure Kidney International).

According to her website , Teresa raised $70,000 for NephCure before getting “fired” by Trump on the season’s twelfth episode.