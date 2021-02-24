Where in the World Is Joe Giudice — and Is He Coming Back to New Jersey?

"Life, it's always better to look through the windshield and not through the rearview mirror, you know," claimed Joe Giudice in his first video release following his jail sentence in 2018. Convicted for wire fraud, bank fraud, claiming false information on loan applications, and bankruptcy fraud, the Italy-born, New Jersey-based restaurateur has not had it easy by any means in past years. Now that he's living a new life in Italy, the Joe fans once knew has totally morphed.

So, what else has he been up to? Here's a breakdown of the tumultuous last few years of the Real Housewives of New Jersey star's life.

In November 2019, the reality star was reunited with his wife and daughters in Salerno, where he lived with his mother. "We're back," Gia captioned a photo of the family reunion at the time.

In case you need a quick recap, Joe began a 41-month sentence for bankruptcy fraud in 2016 and was released in 2018. After his release, he was held in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement until his voluntary deportation. His wife Teresa Giudice served an 11-month sentence of her own in 2015.

“You just gotta look forward and never look back," he said before adding, "But at the end of the day, people make mistakes. Nobody’s perfect."

Joe was released from ICE custody in October 2019. He asked the court to allow him to move back to his family home in New Jersey while the official decision was made — but he was turned down. Having been informed that he may be required to stay in custody for an indefinite period of time, Joe chose to undergo the process of voluntary deportation and flew back to his homeland of Italy instead. At the time of his deportation, he shot a video for his fans.

Are Teresa and Joe still together?

In 2020, during their first joint interview in years, the couple made it very clear that they were estranged following Joe's deportation. Teresa also opened up to Andy Cohen about blaming Joe for her prison sentence.

Article continues below advertisement

"I just feel like when you live apart. … He says the same thing, when he sees me, he may not want this either. We’ll know when we see each other," Teresa explained. Joe added, "If we stay together, we stay together, if we don’t, we don’t. It’s a conversation, we’ll see. … As long as she’s happy, that’s all that really matters. I’m not going to tell her what to do. If she doesn’t feel like she wants to be with me anymore, then that’s the thing to do."

Source: Getty

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, things didn't work out for the former couple. They have since each begun new relationships with other individuals. In an interview with E! News in October 2020, Joe hinted at his love life progressing beyond Teresa. Without name-dropping a new girlfriend, he suggested he and another woman were "not really dating, but we’re, like, seeing each other or whatever."

He also added that he and Teresa are still on good terms despite everything they've been through, "I mean, listen, we talk every day but, we kind of moved on already. What are you going to do? It’s been a while. If I was living there, it would be a different story, but I’m not. I’m over here, eight hours away in Italy, full of a bunch of Italian women."

Article continues below advertisement