Where Are the Lavish Homes of the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey'?By Pretty Honore
Mar. 1 2022, Published 11:37 p.m. ET
The cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey can put their money where their mouth is, and their lavish lifestyles are proof of this fact. Along with fancy cars and designer clothes, their homes are also worth a pretty penny.
But where do the stars of RHONJ live? Read on to learn more.
Teresa Giudice — Montville, N.J.
Both Teresa Giudice and her brother, Joe Gorga, were born to Italian immigrants in Paterson, N.J., and she remains close to home to this day.
In March of 2021, months ahead of their engagement, Teresa and her boyfriend, Luis “Louie” Ruelas bought the Clarence Manor together in Montville N.J. for a reported $2.5 million. The 5.6-acre property is only 20 minutes away from her hometown and has a total of seven bedrooms.
Melissa Gorga — Franklin Lakes, N.J.
While Teresa was getting settled into her new Montville, N.J. mansion, her brother and his wife, Melissa Gorga, were on their way out. The couple first listed their 9,100-ft. Montville, N.J. mansion in 2012, but it wasn’t until late 2020 that they closed a deal. Since then, the couple bought a new home in Franklin Lakes, N.J, where they plan to raise their three children.
Though their new home is substantially smaller, the family of five has plenty of space on the 1.5-acre property. The mansion isn’t quite move-in-ready, but Melissa offered a glimpse into her new home on Instagram in February 2022, and construction was well underway.
Margaret Josephs — Englewood, N.J.
Margaret Josephs first joined the cast of RHONJ in Season 8. Her old home near Tenafly, N.J. was extravagant enough to catch the attention of the affluent 201 Magazine, and she used her eye for design to renovate her current home in Englewood, N.J.
According to Margaret, she and her husband Joe Benigno first bought the property as a project. In early 2021, they decided to do a complete overhaul of the home to make it their own.
Dolores Catania — Montvale, N.J.
In 2019, Dolores Catania put her 3,200-sq. ft. home in Wayne, N.J. up for sale. Now, she lives in a luxury townhome in Montvale, N.J. that comes complete with its own elevator. And she seems to have made herself right at home.
"I wanted to show you my new residence. I live at The Alexa in Montvale. It's so beautiful here,” Dolores previously told her followers in an Instagram story. "I know a lot of people are moving from the city, there's a train station right down the street. Amazing school system — I can't tell you enough about it."
Jennifer Aydin — Paramus, N.J.
Jennifer and her husband, Bill Aydin share a massive 16-bedroom home with their five children in Paramus, N.J. The star’s home has a home theatre and a sunset view that’s to die for.
Jackie Goldschenider — Tenafly, N.J.
Jackie Goldschenider lives in Tenafly, N.J., but she also owns property near the beach. Her luxe vacation home in the Hamptons rents for $60,000 a month. Though she originally bought the house for $2.5 million, it's reportedly worth $3.5 million today.
Catch all-new episodes of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, airing on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.