Jennifer and Bill Aydin's Marriage Appears to Be Tested in New Season of 'RHONJ'

On Dec. 20, 2021, Real Housewives of New Jersey fans were treated to the first trailer for the 12th season of the hit reality show, and it already looks like it's going to be more drama-packed than ever.

With fists thrown, insults yelled, and somewhere in the middle of it all a spontaneous trip to Nashville, New Jersey's most famous housewives are back at it again and cranking it up a notch for the new season.