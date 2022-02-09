'RHONJ' Star Jennifer Aydin Regrets Her Rhinoplasty

'RHONJ' Star Jennifer Aydin Regrets Her RhinoplastyBy Pretty Honore
Feb. 8 2022, Published 7:21 p.m. ET
In the Season 12 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Jennifer Aydin found herself at the center of controversy. During an argument with Margaret Josephs, insults flew and tea was spilled. Margaret alleged that Jennifer’s husband, Bill Aydin, is having an affair with a pharmaceutical rep.
Jennifer didn't deny Margaret's claims and it seems as though the pot-stirring has only begun. But Bill’s infidelity isn't the only reason Jennifer's name was trending following the Season 12 premiere. Online, viewers didn’t hold back criticisms about the RHONJ star’s latest cosmetic procedure. So, what’s up with Jennifer Aydin’s nose job?
‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star Jennifer Aydin got a nose job in Turkey.
Thanks to a plastic surgeon in Turkey, Jennifer has a brand new nose. Dr. Mustafa Ali Yanik performed a rhinoplasty on the RHONJ star ahead of Season 12. Unfortunately, she wouldn’t recommend his services to anyone else.
“When you get plastic surgery, even though you know it’s a risk, you assume that you’re going to be happy with the results, which I wasn’t. It has since settled in nicely, but I do regret it,” she told critics in a comment on Instagram. “But what can I do? I just have to make the best of it and keep pushing forward.”
Although Jennifer’s husband is a cosmetic surgeon, he “vowed to never do surgery” on her after her tummy tuck. Plus, she said, “Bill’s specialty is the body.”
According to Jennifer, she found Dr. Yanik online. After months of communicating by way of video chat and “mutual friends,” she traveled to Turkey to see her brother and came back with a nose job and a chin implant that she has since removed.
Jennifer Aydin got her chin implant removed seven months after her surgery.
Over time, Jennifer’s nose has grown on her. But the same cannot be said for the chin implant she had removed by Dr. Ramtin Katir seven months after her procedure. Jennifer told Page Six that her decision to get the implant came after she was encouraged by several people — including Dr. Yanik and her husband, Bill — to elongate her chin.
Clearly, she wasn’t satisfied with the results.
“I wasn’t totally happy with my chin from day one, And I was irritated that I listened to the doctor's recommendation. Bill told me to give it time. Time is your best friend with any type of plastic surgery,” Jennifer wrote in a candid Instagram post ahead of the Season 12 premiere.
Despite her bad experience, Jennifer said that she isn’t discouraged from continuing her plastic surgery journey.
“It’s all tweaking, it’s all about the journey. Sometimes if it doesn’t work out the first time, maybe I’ll think about a revision [on my nose] in the future. I’m not against it,” she told Page Six. “We’ll see. But I’ll let you know once something happens, that you can be sure of!”
