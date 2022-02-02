Season 21 of 'RHONJ' Will Address Rumors About Bill Aydin Cheating on Jennifer

Season 21 of 'RHONJ' Will Address Rumors About Bill Aydin Cheating on JenniferBy Toni Sutton
Feb. 1 2022, Published 7:11 p.m. ET
Fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey can rejoice because the wait is over. Season 12 is premiering on Feb. 1, and it’s time to bring on the drama that the reality show is known for serving up. New Jersey’s nickname should be changed from the “Garden State” to the “The Most Dramatic State.”
Over the past 11 seasons, audiences have watched as long-held grudges have turned into table flipping, punches being thrown, screaming matches unfolding at fashion shows, and family secrets coming out into the open. The women of New Jersey are back, and based on the trailer, they're just as lively as they’ve ever been.
While the drama in Season 12 appears to be pretty explosive, it seems that Jennifer Aydin’s family crisis will be getting a decent amount of attention this season. After several years of having a solid bond, it looks like Jennifer and her husband, Bill, will have their marriage put to the test.
Bill Aydin's Cheating Will Come to Light in Season 12 of RHONJ.
Since Jennifer was introduced to audiences in Season 9 of RHONJ, there have been some questions about infidelity in her marriage. Back in 2019, it was cast member Margaret Josephs who suggested that Bill was cheating on Jennifer. Margaret insinuated that Jennifer's marriage wasn't as incredible as it appeared to be because Bill wasn't even sleeping in the house. "Who sleeps in the f--king pool house?!?" Margaret asked.
While Jennifer has said that cheating issues between couples should be kept behind closed doors, it appears that she and Bill's infidelity matters will be coming to the forefront in Season 12. Back in August, there was a rumor that Margaret had been the cause of some serious problems between Jennifer and Bill. According to Bravo, there's some truth to this rumor.
Per some Season 12 spoilers, "After revealing an Aydin family secret, Margaret deals with the guilt that comes along with causing pain to Jennifer." The rumor implies that Bill may have cheated on Jennifer years ago. While Jennifer has forgiven him, their marriage was already on the rocks when she's forced to relive it all and explain everything to her kids, who are now old enough to understand some of these things.
Bill's past cheating will definitely be a huge topic of conversation in Season 12 because Jennifer's official Bravo bio reads, "Jennifer publicly faces the biggest hardship and insecurity in her marriage when family secrets are revealed and rise to the forefront. After the news is brought to light, not only does Jennifer fight to protect her family, but she's also left to reevaluate her contentious friendship with Margaret."
In an interview with E! ahead of the new season, Jennifer spoke about the secret being made public on the series and shared, "I pretended it didn't happen, I've never brought it up once in an argument," she revealed. "When I decided to forgive him, I forgave him, and I forgot about it, and that was his past. So for it to be brought up now in front of everybody was extremely difficult for me."
It will be interesting to see how it all unfolds on RHONJ, and if Jennifer and Bill are able to work through the pain.
Don't miss the Season 12 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.