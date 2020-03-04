Is Teresa Giudice Dating the Pool Contractor Following Her Divorce News?

Since 2009's Season 1 of Bravo's The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice has defended her husband Joe Giudice. From using gay slurs to his infamous vineyard phone call to another woman, Teresa spent many reunions in her 10 seasons on the show protecting him and advocating for his character.

Even after Teresa spent a year in prison following Joe's part in a tax evasion and fraud scheme, Teresa stood by her man and insisted that there was nothing that could bring them apart.