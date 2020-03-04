We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Is Teresa Giudice Dating the Pool Contractor Following Her Divorce News?

Since 2009's Season 1 of Bravo's The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice has defended her husband Joe Giudice. From using gay slurs to his infamous vineyard phone call to another woman, Teresa spent many reunions in her 10 seasons on the show protecting him and advocating for his character.

Even after Teresa spent a year in prison following Joe's part in a tax evasion and fraud scheme, Teresa stood by her man and insisted that there was nothing that could bring them apart. 

But when Teresa and Joe Gorga's mother, Antonia Gorga, passed away in 2017, Teresa began to see her husband differently. She felt like Joe Giudice had robbed her of time she could have spent with her mom, and she began to get upset at the fact that she never felt like he took responsibility for the crimes that sent them both to prison. 