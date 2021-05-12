'RHONJ' Star Jennifer Aydin Reveals She Is Not on Speaking Terms With Her Mom (EXCLUSIVE)

Since Jennifer Aydin joined the hit Bravo series in Season 9, she's given viewers a glimpse into her sprawling Paramus home (including the basketball court), her life as a mom of five, and her marriage to plastic surgeon Bill Aydin.

While many tune in to The Real Housewives of New Jersey to see the ladies have drama with one another, their individual family lives often prove to be equally as compelling.

Season 11 of RHONJ has featured Jennifer's parents heavily, documenting the estrangement between John and Josephine Altinel, who are currently living apart. Because John has been living at the Aydin home, Jennifer has discussed how she feels like she has been put in the middle of their marriage on the show.

The Ultimate Beauty Pillow creator spoke exclusively with Distractify about how her mom has reacted to being on the show, and whether or not the two are on speaking terms. She also fired back at Melissa Gorga for saying that she only "talks about her whole family."

Jennifer Aydin revealed that she and her mom "have not been speaking" for several months.

Though Jennifer's parents had appeared on RHONJ in the past, their marriage was at the forefront of Jennifer's storyline for Season 11. During the premiere episode, Jennifer revealed that her parents' relationship of more than 50 years became strained when her brother, Michael Altinel, got married and moved to Turkey. Prior to his nuptials, Michael had been living at his parents' home.

Source: Bravo

"Michael was always the buffer in between my parents. Now that he left, my mom and dad have been bickering a lot lately," Jennifer shared in a confessional. "So, I made an executive decision to have my dad live with me." While Jennifer made that decision to benefit both of her parents, she said that her mom felt like she was choosing sides.

As the season progressed, Josephine admitted that she hadn't felt happy since she got married, and John expressed his feelings that his wife had been too confrontational. Both spouses may have individually shared their unhappiness in front of the cameras, but Jennifer said on the show that divorce is not an option for them.

Source: Instagram

