Over the Years, 'RHONJ's' Jacqueline Laurita and Her Husband Have Been Candid About Raising a Son With Autism

The Real Housewives of New Jersey hasn’t been the same since Jacqueline Laurita’s exit, and many fans wonder what she’s been up to since she’s been gone. Along with selling detox teas on social media and managing her lifestyle and wellness brand The Lookover , it appears that the former reality star has been spending more time at home with her kids.

Here’s what we know about 'RHONJ' star Jacqueline Laurita’s kids, Ashlee, Christopher, and Nicholas.

After two marriages, Jacqueline Laurita has three children — Ashlee and Christopher, who are both adults, and Nicholas, who is now 11. While Ashlee is the product of Jacqueline’s first marriage to Matt Holmes, whom she divorced in 1992, her current husband, Chris Laurita is the father of both of her sons.

Source: Instagram

Over the years, Jacqueline has been vocal about her youngest son’s battle with autism, which she discovered when Nicholas was only 18 months old. In a 2012 interview with People, the RHONJ star shared, “He wasn't answering to his name or noticing people come into the room. He couldn't follow a simple command. We had no idea what was going on."

Despite his early struggles, almost a decade after his initial diagnosis, Nicholas seems to live a healthy and happy life. Last year, Jacqueline gave fans an update on her son’s progress, announcing the news of his fifth-grade graduation. She wrote on Instagram, "Nicholas just graduated from the fifth grade! He won a special award chosen by the classroom teacher and given to students whose lives amplify what it means to be a leader.”

“The students take charge of their own learning by setting and attaining goals. They are role models to their peers, as members of our community and leaders of our school because they have learned and regularly use the seven habits in all areas of their lives,” Jacqueline continued.

Along with being awarded for his leadership skills, Nicholas was also recognized for his sense of humor. She added, "Now that Nicholas has graduated from the fifth grade, he will be starting junior high in the fall! We will miss his amazing teachers and elementary school SO much! He had a great experience this year and REALLY loved school. On to new adventures!"

Jacquline’s eldest son, Christopher, also seems to be opening a new chapter in his life after celebrating his 18th birthday last May, while her daughter, Ashlee, is focused on raising a family of her own.

