Bored of Their Mega-Mansions, Melissa and Joe Gorga Have Downsized

After a struggle to sell their massive Montville, N.J. home, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga and her husband Joe are ready to move on to their new digs.

Throughout her years residing in one of the most glamorous (and expensive) parts of the state, Melissa has shifted her mentality on the lifestyle. After 14 years of raising a family in such a large home, Melissa is now making a 180.

So, where do Melissa and her family live now? Here's what we know about their move and plans for the new house.

The star's reasoning behind the move? Simply put, she isn't fond of big homes anymore. "The McMansions were so in for so long. Everybody wanted the large homes," she explained to Andy. "Now, you couldn’t pay me to put me back in one of those monstrosities. I’m over it. I feel like I’ve been there, I’ve done that."

Melissa detailed the reasoning behind the move to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live . There, she explained how ecstatic she was that their Montville mansion had finally sold on Dec. 15, 2021. "It sold, it sold. It took a while. Obviously, it’s a large house, it’s a very specific buyer, but yeah it finally sold," she said to the host, excited to move on to her next chapter.

Although the journey from Montville, N.J. is only about a 20-minute drive, the Gorga family's move to Franklin Lakes couldn't be a bigger departure from their last home.

What are the details of the Gorga family's new home? It will be smaller than their last property.

Melissa explained to Andy that the new home would be a step down in terms of size, but would still be beautifully laid out and well appointed. "It’s going to be a beautiful home, we are designing it right now. I want it different, a little bit more modern," she said. "It doesn’t have to be as massive. But of course, Joe and I are building it, so it’s going to be great ... We are excited."

While the new home is being built, the family has been staying at a local rental property. This has allowed their children to adjust to the new town and surroundings more easily. The change of scenery seems to be good for the family, and Melissa has pointed out on Instagram just how well her daughter, Antonia, has been taking to her new high school.