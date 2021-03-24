'RHONJ' Fans Claim Jackie Goldschneider Is About to Get Sacked — What's the Truth?

On Feb. 20, 2021, a casting director named Heather Mundy posted a call for Garden State-based socialites on Instagram.

"The Emmy-winning Creative Content Group and ITV America are looking for upscale glamorous women who are living the fabulous life in New Jersey," reads the post.

Many fans took the post as a sign indicating that a larger-scale cast shakeup is about to take place over at RHONJ. So, what does the future hold for Jackie?