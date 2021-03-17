Jackie Goldschneider Said Evan Has a "Big Career in Finance" — What Does He Do?

The main source of contention on Season 11 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is that O.G. cast member Teresa Giudice spread a rumor that Jackie Goldschnieder's husband, Evan Goldschneider, is unfaithful.

The Turning the Tables author said that Evan "screws around" when he goes to his gym in Tenafly, N.J.

To further make matters worse, Teresa spread this allegation at Evan's own birthday party.