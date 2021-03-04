Meet 'RHONJ's' Jackie Goldschneider's Two Sets of Twins (Yes, Two!)

Season 11 of Real Housewives of New Jersey is off to a dramatic start. This season of the show seems to be hyper-focused on the marriages, including fan favorite Jackie Goldschneider and her husband Evan. Even though the two seemed to have been rock solid since Season 9 (when Jackie and Evan joined the Bravo series), Teresa Giudice seems to think there's trouble in paradise. If that's true, it would be extra devastating, considering the couple have four children together.

Who are Jackie Goldschneider's kids?

Jackie Goldschneider has two sets of twins (talk about a rough postpartum — twice!) who are 12 (almost 13) and 10 years old. She has one daughter named Alexis, and three boys (Hudson is Alexis' twin, and Jonas and Adin are her other set of twin boys). Jackie shared that each child is named after a deceased relative, which is a tradition in the Jewish religion.

Source: Instagram

“All my kids are named after somebody — in the Jewish religion, you can name after people when they die, so they’re all named after grandparents and everything,” Jackie told PEOPLE. And speaking of Judaism: Her older twins, Jonas and Adin, will be turning 13 soon, which means they'll be having their bar mitzvahs (a holy coming-of-age tradition for Jewish children who turn 13). “They’re fully about to be 13 and it blows my mind because to me, they’re still babies. And I will admit, I treat them like babies,” Jackie told Page Six.

While Jackie and Evan made plans to visit Israel for the twins' bar mitzvah, the pandemic has thwarted their journey. Although Jackie plans on throwing a bar mitzvah at home, she states that it'll be fully their own. “We are not religious and we do everything our way. My parties are not about keeping up with the Joneses," Jackie said.

Source: Instagram

She added, "We don’t care about like what it looks like to other people. So we were not going to do the big like country club-like shebang with like … a thousand people." According to Jackie, there will likely be an outdoor kids' party at their house.

A lot of viewers love Jackie because she's a good mom who keeps it pretty real (as real as you can get for RHONJ, at least). Her advice to other moms? “First, realize that nobody does a spectacular job of balancing it all. … So realize that first and take a lot of that pressure off. Secondly, don’t feel bad about delegating. … And then also, you don’t have to do it all. Like make a list of all the things you have on your plate and see what doesn’t have to be done today. You know, everybody needs a break right now. It’s a lot of stress and it’s hard being home all day," Jackie told Page Six.

Source: Instagram

According to Bravo, Jackie is very aware about her children being raised in a privileged environment and makes sure they understand the meaning of hard work. Bravo's page says Jackie is, "Worried about raising her children in a privileged home, she is determined that they grow up as strong and self-sufficient individuals"

The rumors over Evan's alleged infidelity appear to be false for now. A source alleges that Teresa is "stirring the pot" to stay relevant to Bravo. Jackie is upset about these things are being said about her husband, and she's also upset about the rumors potentially impacting her family, which means everything to her.