Margaret Josephs From 'RHONJ' and Her Mom Both Got Plastic Surgery

Something that a lot of celebrities these days have been open about is the fact that they've undergone plastic surgery . We're glad that stars aren't afraid or ashamed to open up about the fact that they've gotten cosmetic work done — it definitely erases the negative connotations associated with going through an expensive process to alter one's physical appearance. People have the right to do what they want with themselves, especially if they're willing to pay the price!

A star that's been fairly comfortable with talking about their plastic surgery experiences is Margaret Josephs (Marge) and her mother, Marge Sr. , of The Real Housewives of New Jersey . They've both revealed that they changed up some things about their exterior looks and are definitely interested in doing more.

In the video interview, they also talked about how they were interested in getting facelifts. "I think we should go in for a two-for-one facial, what do you think Marge Sr.?" she asked her mom. Marge Sr. responded with: "I think so too. Discount!" "We definitely need a little tweak," Margaret also added.

Then for the juicy part: The tea on which parts of their bodies they've gotten reconstructed. "I had my eyes done five years ago. But that was it. Nothing else," Margaret revealed to the public. "I've had some injections. But I haven't had any in over a year, so, I'm due," said her mother.

Margaret Josephs has indeed been through plastic surgery. In a 2019 interview with Bravo's The Lookbook , the mom-and-daughter duo chatted about their opinions on getting plastic surgery. "You know, it's OK to tweak. We just like to look natural," Margaret said. Marge Sr. also added to the conversation saying: "It makes you look fresh. That's what it is." Her daughter jumped in after where she commented: "We're not into the blowup doll look." Solid thoughts!

Margaret and Marge Sr. did end up getting more plastic surgery done.

Just like they said they were planning to in the early parts of 2019, Margaret and Marge Sr. went through with their plan of getting facelifts. In Season 9 of RHONJ, Marge Sr. going in for her facelift was televised and it showed her daughter bringing her mother to the appointment and waiting nervously in the waiting room till the procedure was complete.

After her mom got a facelift, Margaret contemplated throughout Season 9 if she should do it too. And she ended up doing it. Margaret showed off her brand-new lifted face on the reunion episode after the end of Season 9. She was glowing!

She got her facelift done by Dr. Karolak, who is also famous for performing plastic surgery on other cast members on RHONJ. Check out the celeb's before-and-after pictures:

The reality television star didn't stop there though! In August 2020, she posted a photo on her Instagram posing next to Dr. Joseph Michaels saying that she had gotten some adjustments on her breasts. "The Man behind The Marges New Melons 🍈🍉 No implants. Just a reduction and a lift !! And they are JUICY melons ! 👧🏼😜," she captioned the post. Margaret has also gone more in-depth about her reconstructive surgeries on her podcast, Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget, if you want to learn more.