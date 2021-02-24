The Truth Behind the Evan Goldschneider Cheating Rumors on 'RHONJ'

While some Real Housewives franchises fizzle out as time goes on, Season 11 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey opened with a bang. The hit Bravo series returned to the small screen in February of 2021 and the premiere included marital issues between Joe and Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania's plastic surgery update, and a cheating storyline between none other than the show's golden couple: Jackie and Evan Goldschneider.

Did Evan cheat on Jackie? Keep reading for the refresher on what Teresa alleged, and to find out what Jackie has said about her husband's fidelity.

Since Jackie joined RHONJ in Season 9, her marriage to Evan has been considered to be one of the strongest in the show's history. However, that changed when Teresa Giudice spread a rumor that Evan goes to his gym in order to have extramarital affairs.

Teresa Giudice first shared the Evan Goldschneider rumor on 'RHONJ.'

Though Season 11 of RHONJ filmed in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, the cast managed to safely celebrate Evan's birthday with an outdoor party in the premiere episode. While Jackie and Evan were enjoying themselves with their close friends, Teresa began to tell her co-stars about a rumor she had heard about Evan's reputation at the gym in Tenafly, NJ.

"Like, why do I hear rumors about Evan?" Teresa asked Margaret Josephs. "Have you heard that Evan does stuff? Like, when he goes to the gym he screws around."' "No, no, no, no," Margaret responded. "From who?" "I don't know," Teresa replied. "I can't f--king remember. You know me, I forget things. But, I'm just saying, I heard something." Margaret concluded the conversation by sharing that she hadn't heard anything to that effect about Evan.

Source: Greg Endries/Bravo Teresa Giudice (L) with Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin

But, when Jackie learned about how the rumor was getting spread at her husband's birthday party, she had a sit-down with Teresa at Margaret's house. "Evan is the best guy in the world. My marriage is beautiful, my family is beautiful. This weekend, you took his name and what's most important to him in the world... you s--t all over it," Jackie told the Fabellini creator.

"You need to admit that, whoever told you this, doesn't know me and Evan, gave you no evidence of anything. You have to admit this was a lie," Jackie continued. Teresa refused to say that the rumor was fake, and she wouldn't share her source either. She also wasn't sure if the person she learned the information from actually knew Jackie and Evan.

Jackie then tried to make an analogy to an untrue rumor about Teresa's eldest daughter, Gia Giudice. Instead of coming to an understanding about how damaging the speculation could be to her family, the chat concluded with Teresa repeatedly calling Jackie the c-word, and with Jackie exclaiming that she "win[s]" in life.