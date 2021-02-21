No, Gia Giudice Isn't Addicted to Drugs — Here's What's Actually Going On

In February 2021, 20-year-old Gia Giudice started getting trolled online after RHONJ star Jackie Goldschneider falsely claimed that she is addicted to drugs.

Jackie started the rumor because Gia's mom, Teresa, was stirring the pot in regard to her husband Evan's birthday party. As the Season 11 premiere of RHONJ reveals, Teresa told several guests in attendance that Evan goes to the gym to pursue extramarital affairs — which didn't bode all that well with the host, Jackie. So, what's going on?