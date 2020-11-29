Did Katie Rost's Ex-Husband Ever Prescribe Her Drugs? Allegations Are Rampant

As the episodes titled "Desperately Seeking Marriage" and "Rules of Enragement" revealed, the stars fought over various matters. So, was it their relationship that contributed to Katie's eventual firing? And how do drugs come into the picture?

Has Katie, the star of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac,' ever struggled with drug abuse?

Katie broke off her engagement with Andrew on Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Potomac, shortly before she was demoted from her role as one of the main characters on the show. However, it wasn't her whirlwind romance with the investment advisor that got her into trouble. As a previous profile by Page Six reveals, Katie's complicated relationship with her now-ex-husband, James Orsini, could have had a far bigger impact on her career.

Katie was first demoted after Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Potomac wrapped up. At first, she appeared on the show as a guest — before she would have become a "friend of the housewives." As Katie previously alleged, her ex-husband, James, could have been the person behind the unexpected turn of events. According to Page Six, she wrote a letter to a New Jersey judge claiming another judge persuaded NBCUniversal to fire her from the show at her ex's request.

Katie divorced the successful oncologist in 2016, after four years of marriage. As an insider told Page Six, however, it was her reluctance to share more information about her private life that made the producers change their minds about her — as opposed to James' manipulatory tactics.

"We had decided she was just going to be a ‘friend of’ at that point, not a full Housewife. She didn’t want us to shoot anything in her personal life, including her home, anything she was doing. She was shutting everything down anyway," the source told Page Six.