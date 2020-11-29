Did Katie Rost's Ex-Husband Ever Prescribe Her Drugs? Allegations Are Rampant

Did Katie Rost's Ex-Husband Ever Prescribe Her Drugs? Allegations Are RampantBy Leila Kozma
Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Potomac offered a glimpse into Katie Rost's turbulent relationship with her now-ex-fiancée, Andrew Martin.
As the episodes titled "Desperately Seeking Marriage" and "Rules of Enragement" revealed, the stars fought over various matters. So, was it their relationship that contributed to Katie's eventual firing? And how do drugs come into the picture?
Has Katie, the star of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac,' ever struggled with drug abuse?
Katie broke off her engagement with Andrew on Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Potomac, shortly before she was demoted from her role as one of the main characters on the show.
However, it wasn't her whirlwind romance with the investment advisor that got her into trouble. As a previous profile by Page Six reveals, Katie's complicated relationship with her now-ex-husband, James Orsini, could have had a far bigger impact on her career.
Katie was first demoted after Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Potomac wrapped up. At first, she appeared on the show as a guest — before she would have become a "friend of the housewives."
As Katie previously alleged, her ex-husband, James, could have been the person behind the unexpected turn of events. According to Page Six, she wrote a letter to a New Jersey judge claiming another judge persuaded NBCUniversal to fire her from the show at her ex's request.
Katie divorced the successful oncologist in 2016, after four years of marriage. As an insider told Page Six, however, it was her reluctance to share more information about her private life that made the producers change their minds about her — as opposed to James' manipulatory tactics.
"We had decided she was just going to be a ‘friend of’ at that point, not a full Housewife. She didn’t want us to shoot anything in her personal life, including her home, anything she was doing. She was shutting everything down anyway," the source told Page Six.
According to a rumor, Katie's ex-husband prescribed her drugs to keep her in check.
According to Damon Kelly, a person close to Katie, James allegedly attempted to exercise control by giving her drug prescriptions.
"Toward the end, he was giving her all of these drugs [...] She said she has anxiety, so I don’t know what drugs they were — if they were Xanax or whatever they were. They could’ve been Xanax. They could’ve been something else," Damon told Page Six.
Katie's mother, Rynthia, made similar allegations.
"She trusted in him to give her the medication [...] But 20-20 hindsight, he was drugging her up to kind of keep control of her," he added.
"I have evidence of him drugging my daughter. I have evidence of his bad behavior, and we also have other people who have evidence of it," Rynthia told Page Six.
According to another rumor, Katie was briefly married to an actual drug dealer.
As a hypothesis championed by All About The Tea has it, Katie was secretly married to Xavier Eccleston, a criminal previously accused of "stealing money and marijuana," for a while. As the outlet prompts, Xavier was sentenced to 17 years in prison for conspiring to distribute crack cocaine.
It appears that a man named Xavier Eccleston was indeed sentenced to prison on the same charges. However, it's unknown whether he has ever met Katie.
Catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac every Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.