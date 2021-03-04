Here's the Real Reason Jacqueline Laurita Left 'RHONJ'

One of the original RHONJ cast members, Jacqueline Laurita , left the Real Housewives of New Jersey behind in 2017 and has since made several life changes. At the time, many people theorized about why Jacqueline left, but she has since come forward with the truth, which is not too far off from why people thought she left in the first place.

Jacqueline was loved by the RHONJ fanbase for calling out other housewives when they were being fake or stirring up drama just for the sake of stirring up drama. After five seasons with the RHONJ show, Jacqueline didn’t stir up enough of that fake drama to stay on as a full-time housewife and was demoted to be a friend of the housewives. She came back fully for Season 7, but that’s what truly made her decide to leave for good. So, why did Jacqueline officially leave RHONJ?

Jacqueline left ‘RHONJ’ in 2017 due to personality clashes.

Many may remember the great stripper debacle of 2017 when Jacqueline called out Teresa Giudice for trying to spread rumors about one of the housewives, saying that she was a stripper. Teresa denied it, but knowing both Jacqueline and Teresa, it’s clear Jacqueline was just honestly calling out Teresa. Teresa actually came onto RHONJ as Jacqueline’s friend, but throughout the first five seasons, we saw their friendship deteriorate.

She shared in The LookOver Ladies podcast, “When I first met [Teresa], she was very lighthearted, ditsy, but always just so funny because she was so stupid. I think that she would just say dumb things, and I would laugh all the time. I always had laughs with her … I didn't see that ugly side to her until Melissa [Gorga] came into the picture, and then I saw all the things she did to try to sabotage Melissa, so that was kind of like, 'Wow, who's this girl?'”

The two then had multiple clashes as Teresa tried to drag Jacqueline and her sister-in-law, Caroline Manzo, into her legal drama that resulted in jail time for both Teresa and her husband. At this point, Page Six reported that Jacqueline had a start date set for Season 8, but then the producers “expressed concern that [she] wasn’t getting along with a few of the girls.”

