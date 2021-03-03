Jackie Goldschneider Is a Lot Richer Than Many Fans Actually Realize

Taking a page from her parents' book, Jackie went on to be very smart with the money she made as an adult, opting to invest in properties in Manhattan and The Hamptons, as well as opening her own real estate firm.

The reality star has attributed her success with money to the upbringing she experienced, telling The Daily Dish that "By the time my parents really started making money, I was already... almost 13 years old. I grew up in a little house in Staten Island. I was a scruffy kid; I didn't really have any money... So the way I am, money to me is not what makes you an impressive person or an admirable person, so it's not something that you brag about. And I buy things; I do spend money but I just don't flash it all over Instagram, because I find it tacky."